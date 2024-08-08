Soccer

Report: La Liga Side Expect Star Player To Green-Light Liverpool Move

Sushan Chakraborty
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly working on signing Martin Zubimendi from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad. Sociedad is well aware of the Reds’ intentions and expects its star player to accept the move to Merseyside.

Liverpool Working on First Signing Under Arne Slot

A regular contender for the Premier League title, Liverpool is the only big club that has yet to sign a new player in the summer transfer window. However, according to renowned news outlets in Spain, that status could change in the coming days.

The 19-time English champions want to bolster their midfield in the coming weeks and have identified Sociedad’s Zubimendi as a person of interest. As per the Athletic, Sociedad is expecting Zubimendi to agree a move to Liverpool and will not stand in his way. Of course, all of it hinges on whether the Merseysiders manage to meet Sociedad’s valuation for the 25-year-old.

The holding midfielder, who was a member of Spain’s 2024 European Championship-winning squad, has a mega €60 million ($63.4 million) release clause in his contract. Liverpool does not want to pay such a steep price, especially up front, for Zubimendi. Sociedad, meanwhile, has shown no signs of settling for a lower fee. If Slot’s team and the Basque side find a middle ground and Zubimendi accepts terms, he will become the first player since Xabi Alonso to trade Anoeta Stadium for Anfield.

La Real has already lost one of their key players, EURO 2024 Robin Le Normand, to Atletico Madrid this summer. Mikel Merino is also expected to depart, with Arsenal pushing to secure his services.

A Look At Martin Zubimendi’s Real Sociedad Career

Zubimendi has been at Real Sociedad all his career. After joining the U19 side from the Youth team in 2016, Zubimendi quickly rose through the ranks before earning his senior-team contract in September 2020. Zubimendi has since been a staple in Real Sociedad’s midfield, regularly chipping with decisive performances. Leading the midfield with his vision, passing ability, and defensive acumen, Zubimendi helped Sociedad to the Copa del Rey trophy in the 2019-20 season.

So far, Zubimendi has played 188 matches for Sociedad, scoring eight times and providing seven assists. His contract with the club runs out in June 2027.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
