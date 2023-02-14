Kyrie Irving refused to answer any questions regarding a long-term contract at the Mavericks after their loss against the Timberwolves, saying his focus is on the rest of the season first.

Irving completed his blockbuster move from the Nets to the Mavericks earlier this month and has been playing some of his best career basketball in Dallas already this season.

With 36 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds, Kyrie was playing some scintillating basketball against Minnesota and looked at home on the court even though Dallas were unfortunate to just lose 125-121.

The TOUGH take from Kyrie 😳@dallasmavs and Timberwolves in Q4!

Watch now on the NBA App!

➡️ https://t.co/0rrSPxOHD0 pic.twitter.com/ldEOpOpNmE — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2023

Kyrie was asked about any potential long-term contract with the Mavericks after the loss, but the 30-year old refused to answer saying he is more focused on the team right now.

“I would love to just have the respect of you guys and everybody the rest of the season of just — continuously asking me that just puts unwarranted diestructions on us and our team. I’ve dealt with it before and it’s very emotionallly draining to ask questions like ‘what’s the long term? What’s the long term? What is it?’

Kyrie Irving on what he needs to see to sign a long-term deal with the Mavericks: "I would love to — just out of respect of you guys and everybody else the rest of this season continuously asking me that, it just puts unwarranted distractions on us and our team. I've dealt with… https://t.co/NQW89xbBVm pic.twitter.com/1edjJoKybx — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 14, 2023

“I will say, from the start of when I came here, there’s been nothing but a warm embrace, nothing but genuine love and nothing but a familiarity of relationships that I could really look to in times of questioning or confusion.

“There’s just a positive note there and just taking it one day at a time. That’s all I can do in this life and what the future holds is really only gonna be dictated on what I do right now and how I prepare for those next steps.”

Kyrie has just one more game (against the Nuggets) this week before he travels to Salt Lake City for the All-Star game this weekend with new teammate Luka Doncic.

Content You May Like