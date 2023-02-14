Site News

Kyrie Irving Refuses To Answer Contract Questions: “I’m focusing on what we have ahead as a team”

Author image
Olly Taliku
3 min read
Twitter
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving refused to answer any questions regarding a long-term contract at the Mavericks after their loss against the Timberwolves, saying his focus is on the rest of the season first.

Irving completed his blockbuster move from the Nets to the Mavericks earlier this month and has been playing some of his best career basketball in Dallas already this season.

With 36 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds, Kyrie was playing some scintillating basketball against Minnesota and looked at home on the court even though Dallas were unfortunate to just lose 125-121.

Kyrie was asked about any potential long-term contract with the Mavericks after the loss, but the 30-year old refused to answer saying he is more focused on the team right now.

“I would love to just have the respect of you guys and everybody the rest of the season of just — continuously asking me that just puts unwarranted diestructions on us and our team. I’ve dealt with it before and it’s very emotionallly draining to ask questions like ‘what’s the long term? What’s the long term? What is it?’

“I will say, from the start of when I came here, there’s been nothing but a warm embrace, nothing but genuine love and nothing but a familiarity of relationships that I could really look to in times of questioning or confusion.

“There’s just a positive note there and just taking it one day at a time. That’s all I can do in this life and what the future holds is really only gonna be dictated on what I do right now and how I prepare for those next steps.”

Kyrie has just one more game (against the Nuggets) this week before he travels to Salt Lake City for the All-Star game this weekend with new teammate Luka Doncic.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
curry
Site News

LATEST Steph Curry Hoping To Return To Action Shortly After All-Star Game

Author image Olly Taliku  •  49min
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2023 2 1
Site News
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Alabama | AL Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023

How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Alabama | Our guide to betting on player prop bets on AL sports betting sites

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023
Site News
Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | WI Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023

Best Wisconsin Betting Apps For The Super Bowl and how to claim NFL betting offers this weekend. Get in on the WI sports betting app action

eagles chiefs
Site News
Best Utah Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | UT Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023
Early Super Bowl Player Prop Picks
Site News
Best Texas Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | TX Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023
1408464042.0
Site News
Best South Carolina Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | SC Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2
Site News
Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | OK Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023
Arrow to top