We’re closing in on the Super Bowl, the rubber is hitting the road and there are only four games being played. Believe it or not, I’m happy to find two good ones to wager on this weekend.

There’s no reason to feel pressured to bet all the games, when the pickings get slim. That said, for a lot of people, it’s difficult to not have action all over the place. They remind of me craps players who can’t resist bankroll-crushing hop bets. For those kinds of gamblers, the games are spread out nice and conveniently.

That alone may pressure you to bet all the games. Sportsbooks love that, and it’s the gambler’s ruin. Please try to resist.

As for myself, I’m not here to gamble. I’m here to win bets. We all love to watch football, and sometimes it makes sense to just cheer on our favorite teams. As the season winds down, it’s good to be a fan rather than a degen.

Here is some advice: Save your money, come to Vegas and check out our spinoff of Peter Luger. I just ate there, and I can tell you that it’s every bit as good as the original in Brooklyn.

Here’s to focusing on winnable bets, enjoying good steak and taking down the cash.

See below the two games I’m betting on this weekend where you can use the best US offshore sportsbooks to wager on them.

Green Bay Packers +10 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are America’s team right now. Everybody is rooting for San Fran and betting on them. Gamblers pay a tax for that – in terms of points being given to the other side.

Plus, the Packers have been rolling these last six weeks. Jordan Love, the team’s quarterback, is really in form right now. He’s found his stride and just might be a playoff caliber QB.

All of that said, San Francisco is still the best team in football. They will probably win the game. But I can’t see them doing it by 10 points. This is a time in which I am happy to be putting my money with the bookies.

Kansas City Chiefs +3 vs Buffalo Bills

Buffalo should have destroyed the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and Pittsburgh was in the game until the bitter end. That is not a good look for the Bills. They are not what they used to be. Buffalo lost some games that left me shaking my head.

Kansas City is the more rested team by two days. They’re healthier and they have Patrick Mahomes who is the more seasoned quarterback here. In fact, these teams are too evenly matched for either of them to be getting points. I see the 3 as a bit of a gift. I’m not looking away from it. Kansas City is my pick of the week.