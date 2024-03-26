NBA

Kevin Love Congratulates Domantas Sabonis On Breaking His NBA Record

Anthony R. Cardenas
Kevin Love was once the king of the double-double. He was a dominant rebounding machine during his early NBA days while playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, leading the league with 15.2 per game back in 2010-11. It was that same season in which he set the modern day NBA record for consecutive double-doubles, a streak that has finally been broken.

Sabonis Makes NBA History By Recording 54 Straight Double-Doubles

It was one of Love’s most productive seasons of his career. His 20.2 points were well below his career high, but his rebounds were his highest total ever, and he shot better than 40% from three point range. It was the first of his five All-Star appearances, and he was named the Most Improved Player.

He was also a double-double machine. Starting on November 11th, 2010, Love put up double figures in two categories in 53 straight games, a streak that lasted all the way until March 11th of the following calendar year. It was the longest streak since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976, passing Moses Malone’s mark of 51 that he set back in 1979.

The record lasted for just over 13 years. Starting on December 2nd of 2023, Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has had a double-double in each of his last 54 games, and counting. The league leader in rebounds last year is set to do it again this season, and is one of the top assist-getters in the league, as well. In fact, no one has more rebounds or assists than Sabonis since the start of the calendar year.

Kevin Love Offers His Congratulations

He was able to eclipse Love’s milestone on Monday night. Sabonis posted a triple-double in Sacramento’s big victory over the 76ers, his league-leading 25th of the year. The feat was recognized throughout social media and by the Kings themselves after the game, and Love, who now plays for the Miami Heat, took to Twitter/X to offer his congratulations.

Sabonis and the Kings are in a dog fight in the Western Conference. Five teams are chasing the 4th through 6th spots in order to avoid the Play-In Tournament, and Sacramento is in the thick of it with multiple impactful games coming up on their schedule. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks twice this week, with the first matchup coming on Tuesday night on a TNT broadcast.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
