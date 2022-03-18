Kevin Blake Cheltenham Gold Cup Tip

It’s the final day at the Cheltenham Festival and loads more to look forward as it’s Gold Cup Day. Here’s what ITV Racing pundit and Betfair ambassador – Kevin Blake – is tipping in the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Kevin Blake’s Cheltenham Gold Cup Tip
3.30 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase – GALVIN @ 4/1 with BetUK
Blake thinks that if there is plenty of pace, it could be Galvin‘s day. However, he isn’t as confident as his fellow ITV pundits and tipsters that he will win this blue riband showpiece.
Kevin Blake thinks that how the ground is looking is the key to who wins this race. If it is good to soft and has considerably dried up since the torrential rain on Tuesday, then he is backing Galvin to get the job done on the harder ground.
Pace is key in this race and if Galvin isn’t troubled by the going of the ground, Blake thinks he will cross the winning post first in the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup.
