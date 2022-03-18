Kevin Blake Cheltenham Gold Cup Tip

It’s the final day at the Cheltenham Festival and loads more to look forward as it’s Gold Cup Day. Here’s what ITV Racing pundit and Betfair ambassador – Kevin Blake – is tipping in the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup.



Kevin Blake’s Cheltenham Gold Cup Tip



3.30 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase – GALVIN @ 4/1 with BetUK

Blake thinks that if there is plenty of pace, it could be Galvin‘s day. However, he isn’t as confident as his fellow ITV pundits and tipsters that he will win this blue riband showpiece.

Kevin Blake thinks that how the ground is looking is the key to who wins this race. If it is good to soft and has considerably dried up since the torrential rain on Tuesday, then he is backing Galvin to get the job done on the harder ground.

Pace is key in this race and if Galvin isn’t troubled by the going of the ground, Blake thinks he will cross the winning post first in the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Back Kevin Blake’s Cheltenham Tips With a BetUK £50 FREE BET: Join BetUK today – Bet £10 and Get a £50 FREE BET – you can then back Kevin Blake‘s GOLD CUP tip with your free bet!

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet Kevin Blake’s Tips

Click the bet slip below to back Blakes’s tip for the Gold Cup:

Kevin Blake’s Cheltenham Day Four Tips



Click here for Kevin Blake’s other Cheltenham Day 4 tips with his 490/1 treble!

More Cheltenham Free Bets Here