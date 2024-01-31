So, we now know Super Bowl 58 will be between the San Francisco 49ers and current holders the Kansas City Chiefs. With the NFL Championship climax match also set to be played at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders – the Allegiant Stadium – which was only built in 2017.

However – did you know? During construction of the stadium one of the workers buried a ‘good luck charm’ Chiefs flag under the pitch, where it remains today – oh, and Kansas are also yet to lose a game at the venue since it was placed there!



Chiefs Flag Buried at Allegiant Stadium – The Super Bowl 58 Venue

If you believe in superstitions or ‘good luck charms’, then ahead of Super Bowl 58, the Kansas City Chiefs, who have three Vince Lombardi Trophies to their name, have a big one in their corner.

No, it’s not pop superstar Taylor Swift cheering them on from the stands or Superman, who landed in the fictional Kansas town of Smallville – but a Chiefs flag that’s buried under the Super Bowl 58 Stadium.

Yes, the current Super Bowl holders – the Kansas City Chiefs – will be playing in their eighth NFL Championship match on a pitch that has a Chiefs flag lodged under the stadium.

During the construction of the Allegiant Stadium in 2017, which is home to Kansas’ AFC Western division rivals – the Las Vegas Raiders – building worker Chris Scherzer took a photo of his friend holding a Chiefs flag and posted it on Facebook with the caption.

“Flag buried in dirt, encased in concrete, with a stadium built on top if it…..Chiefs 1, Raiders o”.

The Chiefs saw off the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII last February at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona but will now be playing on top of their ‘lucky’ buried flag at the Allegiant Stadium when they face five-time Super Bowl winners San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

Chiefs Have NEVER Lost A Game At The Allegiant Stadium Since The Flag Was Buried

The other spooky thing about the buried Chiefs flag at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is that Kansas are yet to lose a game since it was placed there during construction.

It was in 2020 that the venue was finished and since then the Las Vegas Raiders have faced the Chiefs four times at home, with Kansas winning them ALL (see below).

With a record like that, the 49ers might want to look at trying to ‘dig-up’ the flag ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

The most recent win came on November 26, 2023 this season, when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs saw off the Raiders 31-17 at the Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs will not only be looking to extend their ‘buried flag record’ but will also hope to become the first Super Bowl back-to-back winners since the New England Patriots, who did the double in 2004 and 2005.

2023: Chiefs win, 31-17

2023: Chiefs win 31-13

2021: Chiefs win, 41-14

2020: Chiefs win, 35-31

Overall the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl three times and featured in four others – including the very first Super Bowl, when they lost to the Green Bay Packers 35-10 in 1967.