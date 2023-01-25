American Football

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Player Prop Picks & Cheat Sheet

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Player Prop
Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Player Prop
The Cincinnati Bengals will be hoping to repeat the 2021 feat of their opponents by reaching a second consecutive Super Bowl, but they come up against a scintillating Kansas side who will be aiming to reach a third final in four seasons. We are looking ahead to the AFC Championship game by walking you through all the key stats and trends to help with Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals player prop picks.

The Chiefs’ offensive record in the NFL regular season was only bettered by the Eagles, while their home record at the Arrowhead, which is where Sunday’s match-up will take place, is among the best in the league having claimed seven wins and registered just one defeat.

The Bengals meanwhile have proved their run to last season’s Super Bowl was no one-off fairytale – Cincinnati head into this weekend in the midst of a staggering 11-game winning streak.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Player Prop Picks

Kansas City Chiefs Player Stats

Passing

  • Patrick Mahomes has thrown 43 touchdown passes across the regular and postseason
  • He has a 67.1% pass completion rate, and averages 308.8 throwing yards per game
  • Mahomes has only been sacked 26 times across 18 games

Rushing

  • Isiah Pacheco has a franchise-leading 925 rushing yards across 18 games this season
  • He averages 48.8 yards per game, and has five rushing touchdowns
  • Patrick Mahomes averages 21 yards per game and has four rushing touchdowns

Receiving

  • Travis Kelce has 1338 receiving yards to his name, which is an average of 78.7 per game
  • JuJu Smith-Schuster has an average of 58.2 receiving yards per game
  • Marquez Valdes-Scandling has 42 receptions in 17 appearances

Defense

  • Nick Bolton has 108 solo tackles this season
  • Chris Jones has racked up 15 sacks this term
  • L’Jarius Sneed has defended 11 passes including four interceptions

Kansas City Chiefs Player Prop Picks

  1. Patrick Mahomes Over 2.5 Passing TD’s @ +171 with BetOnline
  2. Isiah Pacheco Over 50.5 Rushing Yards @ -114 with BetOnline
  3. L’Jarius Sneed Over 0.5 Interceptions @ +500 with BetOnline

Cincinnati Bengals Player Stats

Passing

  • Joe Burrows has 225.5 passing yards per game in the postseason
  • In the regular season, he averaged 279 yards per game, throwing 35 touchdown passes with an overall completion rate of 68%

Rushing 

  • Joe Mixon averages 58.1 rushing yards per game and has seven touchdowns
  • Joe Burrow has nine 10+ yard games under his belt and five rushing touchdowns

Receiving

  • Ja’Marr Chase has 87.2 receiving yards per game this season, as well as nine receiving touchdowns
  • Tee Higgins has nine 25+ receiving yards games, averages 64.3 yards and has seven receiving touchdowns

Defense

  • Sam Hubbard has 6.5 sacks this season
  • Von Bell has registered 56 interception yards
  • Logan Wilson leads the combined tackles charts with 123

Cincinnati Bengals Player Prop Picks

  1. Joe Burrow Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns @ -186 with BetOnline
  2. Joe Mixon  Over 58.5 Rushing Yards @ -114 with BetOnline
  3. Logan Wilson at Least 9 Tackles and Assists @ -118 with BetOnline
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
