The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Germany this weekend as a part of the NFL’s attempt at global reach, and will take on the Miami Dolphins in what will be a showdown of the top two teams in the AFC. But the trip across the Atlantic Ocean isn’t all that popular with some of the players.

Some Chiefs Players Not Happy About Trip To Germany

TRENDING: #Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling says having to travel to Germany for #Dolphins game “Sucks” “Yeah, it sucks, I’ve got to find a babysitter for my dogs for a couple days.” “I know we’ve got a lot of fans over in Germany, so I’m grateful that we get to give them… pic.twitter.com/Te1rHmAMum — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 2, 2023

The game is technically a home contest for the Chiefs. NFL teams regularly lose out on a game in their home stadium due to the travel to Europe and Mexico, and playing inside Arrowhead Stadium has its obvious benefits.

But it is the time away from the comfort of their own homes that some players have a gripe about. Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling laid out his feelings toward the extensive travel (via CBSSports):

“I know we’ve got a lot of fans over in Germany, so I’m grateful that we get to give them that opportunity. But it does suck for the players to have to be away from their families, or (I’ve) got to find a babysitter for my dogs for a couple days. Things that we’ve got to take into account. But past that, it is what it is.”

Arrowhead Robbed Of Tyreek Hill’s Return

Tyreek Hill doesn’t care where he faces his former team 👀 pic.twitter.com/YrMsfs0zzO — ESPN (@espn) November 2, 2023

One of the issues for the fans is the magnitude of the game that the NFL has chosen to be played in Europe. The game against the Dolphins was supposed to mark Tyreek Hill’s return to Arrowhead where he spent the first six years of his career. There were some hard feelings had by Chiefs fans upon his departure a couple of years ago, and it would have made for an electric prime time atmosphere.

Instead, the game will be played at 8:30am local time in Kansas City, and 9:30 for Dolphins fans. Those on the West Coast will be starting their Sunday mornings at 6:30, while those in Hawaii watching and rooting for Tua Tagovailoa will be turning their TVs on at the ripe hour of 3:30am.

The Chiefs opened as a 2.5 point favorite for the game, which was bet down to 1.5 before settling at its current designation of 2.