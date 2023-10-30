Tyreek Hill set a goal at the beginning of the 2023 NFL season of being the first player to ever rack up 2,000 receiving yards in a single year, and he is more than half way there after Week 8. He has been a key to the offensive success that the Miami Dolphins have enjoyed during the first half of the season, and is the front-runner for the Offensive Player of the Year award, while being considered the most impactful non-quarterback in the league.

Tyreek Hill Is Ready For Matchup With Former Team

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Tyreek Hill calls the game against the #Chiefs this week “just another game” he said in an interview with ESPN. Hill says he’s excited to play against his old teammates. “I’m ready, man. It’s just another game. I’m just excited to play against my old… pic.twitter.com/9eU4aG3Of6 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 30, 2023

One of the knocks on Miami this year has been their inability to defeat the elite teams in the league, as their two losses have come to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles so far. But they’ll have another chance to prove their worth this Sunday.

The Dolphins will travel to Germany this week in order to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a match up between Hill and his old team. Hill spent the first six years of his career with the Chiefs, qualifying for the Pro Bowl every year and appearing in two Super Bowls and winning one. But the two parted ways before the 2022 season amidst contract differences, and Hill is now putting up record-breaking numbers with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

It is a much anticipated matchup not only for the implications on the current standings, but it will be the first time that Tyreek Hill takes on his former team since his departure.

Dolphins Are 2.5-Point Underdogs For Sunday

Tyreek Hill: I was kind of pissed. The energy at Arrowhead would have been sensational. But I understand the NFL is a global game. And we have two NFL MVP quarterbacks. pic.twitter.com/fIvf46quKv — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 29, 2023

While Hill says he was initially disappointed that the game would be played in Germany and not in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, but is now just excited to play and see his former teammates. And as for the added drama and storylines surrounding the game, Hill is downplaying the interest:

“I’m ready, man. It’s just another game. I’m just excited to play against my old brothers. It’s just like if you’re in high school and you move to a different city, it’s still ball. At the end of the day, my job is to go out there and do what I’ve been doing all year, and that’s have fun, help lead this team and create opportunities for whoever. I’m still going to be the same old Cheetah, baby.”

Hill and the Dolphins improved to 6-2 on Sunday with a win over the Patriots, and are sitting alone atop the AFC East standings. Should they defeat the Chiefs on Sunday, they will move into sole possession of first place in the AFC entirely.

They are currently listed as 2.5 point underdogs.