Justin Fields Frustrated Over Shoulder Injury: ‘I’m hurting. Hurting pretty good’

Justin Fields further aggravated an already sore shoulder during Thursday night football, as the Chicago Bears lost 12-7 to the Washington Commanders.

Fields caused further damage to a shoulder injury he has been playing with this season during the Bears loss on Thursday night to the Commanders.

The Commanders certainly didn’t make life easy for Fields or his shoulder, with the QB taking a battering throughout the loss getting sacked five times taking a total of 12 hits.

One of those hits in particular seemed to cause the 23-year old some serious distress, as after the game he described his shoulder to be ‘hurting pretty good:

“I’m hurting. Hurting pretty good. Got a long weekend, so I’ll have some extra time to heal up.

“I hurt it a while back, so it kinda just reaggravated it.”

Fields was able to play on throughout the game despite injury, and even threw an inch perfect TD pass to Dante Pettis during the third quarter, but the left shoulder injury is real cause for concern for the second year QB.

The Bears do have a break before their next game, and Fields will look to be back to full fitness for his team’s clash with the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

