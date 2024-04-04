NBA

Julius Randle needs season-ending shoulder surgery and will not return for the Knicks in 2023-24

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Julius Randle Knicks pic
Julius Randle Knicks pic

Earlier in the season, the Knicks were on a tear and were the hottest team in the NBA. New York made a trade for Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby and he elevated their starting five. The Knicks were 15-2 in 17 games and all was well with the team. That was until January 27th when Julius Randle and Anunoby both suffered injuries. 

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Randle needs season-ending shoulder surgery. The 29-year-old will not be able to return this season for the Knicks. A devastating loss for their playoff hopes. New York has been without Randle for the last 29 games and they’ll have to manage for the remainder of 2023-24 and the postseason. Not ideal for the Knicks.

Not getting Julius Randle back for the playoffs is a devastating loss for the Knicks


To start the 2023-24 season, Julius Randle was available and started in their first 46 games. That was until the veteran PF suffered a shoulder injury in late January. Reports stated that Randle was doing everything he could to get back on the court. However, recent visits with a shoulder specialist did not go as planned. They warned Randle about permanent damage to his shoulder if he did not get a procedure done. New York’s starting PF was not willing to take the risk.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Radnle is expected to make a full recovery for the 2024-25 season. Getting the surgery soon gives him the time he needs to be 100 percent for the start of next year. In 46 games this season, Randle was averaging (24.0) points, (9.2) rebounds, and (5.0) assists per game. Additionally, he was named an all-star for the third time in his career in 2023-24. Who can step up for the Knicks and help replace the production of Randle?


Luckily, this is an issue the Knicks have had to solve for the last two months. They’ve gotten to this point without Randle and are lucky to have capable depth players. Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa have been two of the biggest contributors for head coach Tom Thibodeau. Hart has made 35 starts and Achiuwa has made 18 starts for the Knicks this season. Additionally, the Knicks have Bojan Bogdanovic who’s capable of putting up impressive scoring numbers. New York is still waiting on the return of O.G. Anunoby. The team is hopeful that he can return before the start of playoffs in a few weeks.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Zion Williamson Pelicans pic
NBA

LATEST Pelicans’ Zion Williamson said he ‘tweaked’ the middle finger of his shooting hand on Wednesday

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 04 2024
Malachi Flynn Pistons pic
NBA
Pistons’ Malachi Flynn in the third player in league history to score 50 points off the bench
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 04 2024

At 13-63, the Pistons have the worst record in the NBA. It doesn’t help that they lost an NBA record 28 straight games earlier this season. Additionally, the team has…

Doc Rivers Bucks pic
NBA
The Milwaukee Bucks have not been trending in the right direction over the last two weeks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 04 2024

The 2023-24 regular season is quickly coming to an end. At 47-29, the Milwaukee Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference with six games left. Milwaukee has a one-and-a-half-game lead…

Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic
NBA
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama has more career blocks than 86.6 % of all players in NBA history
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 03 2024
Jonathan Kuminga Warriors pic
NBA
Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga will return on Thursday against the Houston Rockets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 03 2024
Immanuel Qucikley and R.J. Barrett Raptors pic
NBA
Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett are probable to play on Tuesday vs. the Lakers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 02 2024
Bam Adebayo Heat pic
NBA
Miami’s Bam Adebayo continues to become more confident in his three-point efficiency
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 02 2024
Arrow to top