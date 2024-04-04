Earlier in the season, the Knicks were on a tear and were the hottest team in the NBA. New York made a trade for Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby and he elevated their starting five. The Knicks were 15-2 in 17 games and all was well with the team. That was until January 27th when Julius Randle and Anunoby both suffered injuries.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Randle needs season-ending shoulder surgery. The 29-year-old will not be able to return this season for the Knicks. A devastating loss for their playoff hopes. New York has been without Randle for the last 29 games and they’ll have to manage for the remainder of 2023-24 and the postseason. Not ideal for the Knicks.

Not getting Julius Randle back for the playoffs is a devastating loss for the Knicks

BREAKING: After two months of rehabilitation to attempt a return to the New York Knicks, All-NBA forward Julius Randle will undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Yc6FJAPgp7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2024



To start the 2023-24 season, Julius Randle was available and started in their first 46 games. That was until the veteran PF suffered a shoulder injury in late January. Reports stated that Randle was doing everything he could to get back on the court. However, recent visits with a shoulder specialist did not go as planned. They warned Randle about permanent damage to his shoulder if he did not get a procedure done. New York’s starting PF was not willing to take the risk.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Radnle is expected to make a full recovery for the 2024-25 season. Getting the surgery soon gives him the time he needs to be 100 percent for the start of next year. In 46 games this season, Randle was averaging (24.0) points, (9.2) rebounds, and (5.0) assists per game. Additionally, he was named an all-star for the third time in his career in 2023-24. Who can step up for the Knicks and help replace the production of Randle?

.@stephenasmith is heartbroken over the news that Julius Randle will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery 😟 pic.twitter.com/XDcJUPjVg5 — First Take (@FirstTake) April 4, 2024



Luckily, this is an issue the Knicks have had to solve for the last two months. They’ve gotten to this point without Randle and are lucky to have capable depth players. Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa have been two of the biggest contributors for head coach Tom Thibodeau. Hart has made 35 starts and Achiuwa has made 18 starts for the Knicks this season. Additionally, the Knicks have Bojan Bogdanovic who’s capable of putting up impressive scoring numbers. New York is still waiting on the return of O.G. Anunoby. The team is hopeful that he can return before the start of playoffs in a few weeks.