Josh Allen Comments On Stefon Diggs Situation: “Let It Go”

The Buffalo Bills have spent the last couple of seasons as a Super Bowl favorite, and for good reason. They have a high-powered offense led by MVP-candidate quarterback Josh Allen, and a defense that has ranked in the top-2 in three of the last four seasons.

But it is difficult to remain competitive and relevant in the NFL, and it seems as though there have been some cracks in the foundation with the Bills as of late. They are losing one of their best defenders in Tremaine Edmunds, as well as the public controversy surrounding Stefon Diggs.

Allen On Stefon Diggs: “I Love Him. That’s My Guy”

“The media has blown this so far out of proportion.” -Josh Allen on the Stefon Diggs situation @BussinWTB presented by @ChevyTrucks #ad #Silverado pic.twitter.com/iczgZXPyXI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 4, 2023

Along with Allen, Diggs has formed one of the best QB/WR combinations in the league since his arrival ahead of the 2020 season. He has made the Pro Bowl in all three of his years in Buffalo, and led the league in both catches and receiving yards in 2020. The duo has been deadly and are often a nightmare to game plan for given Allen’s skill set.

But it wasn’t exactly roses and rainbows the last time we saw them on the field together. The Bills came up well short in their Divisional Round playoff game last season against the Cincinnati Bengals, losing 27-10 against the reigning AFC Champions. Diggs had just four catches for 35 yards in the contest, and his frustration boiled over on the snowy sidelines.

Cameras caught Diggs being demonstrative in his anger, and it looked as though he was projecting his ire in Josh Allen’s direction. In the video clip, Allen never looks up despite Diggs standing directly in front of him.

There were rumblings that the two were having issues, and those notions seemed to ring true once the off-season workout program began for Buffalo.

Bills Will Be Super Bowl Contenders Again

On the first day that veteran players were to report to camp, Diggs was not seen on the field, and there were reports that he was sent home early. A media storm ensued, one that had people thinking that the All-Pro wide receiver wanted out of his current situation.

Things were put to rest within about 24 hours, when video surfaced of Diggs and Allen at the next day’s practice, appearing to be in good spirits.

And things will continue to be peaceful between the two, at least according to Josh Allen, who appeared on Barstool’s Bussin’ With The Boys recently:

“I love him. That’s my guy…The media has blown this so far out of proportion. We’re in mini-camp, we’re not playing a game for four months. He doesn’t show up one day. He’s still there, you know, coach asked him to go home. We were in talks and discussions of trying to resolve some things, and it wasn’t anything major…And the media just blew it up. And they’re still talking about it. Let it go. There’s no reason to continue talking about it.”

The frustration from Allen is evident, though he does reference the fact that there was some kind of rift. That playoff game happened in mid-January, meaning that there was some kind of lingering issue for at least three months. But it was apparently resolved in one day, and the Bills will be ready to move forward as one of the Super Bowl favorites yet again for 2024.

