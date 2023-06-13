Josh Allen Speaks About Stefon Diggs: “I’ve Got His Back”

It was reported that wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not present at the Buffalo Bills mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday, and rumors and speculation have been swirling as to why.

Josh Allen Talks About Stefon Diggs After Practice

From Inside Minicamps on NFL+: The situation surrounding #Bills star Stefon Diggs is not contract related, his agent says. And perhaps things are on the way to being resolved. More here 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/6X4vZnipxg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2023

There are holdouts happening across the league. Now is the time of year when players start to make a stand for their current contract situations, and there are plenty of reports of guys missing from their team’s OTAs.

But Diggs doesn’t quite fit in to that category. It was just last off-season when the Bills rewarded their star pass-catcher with a healthy pay day, signing him to a 4-year, $96 million contract. So if there is no money issue, then why was Diggs absent?

Him not being there was a problem for the team and the coaches. Head man Sean McDermott told reporters that he was “very concerned” that Diggs was gone.

It was certainly enough to raise eyebrows. Remembering back to last season, one of the last images we saw of Stefon Diggs was him yelling at quarterback Josh Allen on the sidelines during Buffalo’s snowy playoff loss to the Bengals. All parties have kept quiet throughout the off-season thus far, but Diggs may finally be making a statement by not showing up.

Diggs Is In Buffalo, According To His Agent

The situation gets even more odd. When asked about the situation, the player’s agent had something of a different story. According to Adisa Bakari, Diggs is already in Buffalo and has taken his physical and met with coaches, and plans on being present for the entire rest of mini-camp.

Josh Allen says Stefon Diggs and the Bills are “working through some non-football related things” as Diggs is absent from the start of Bills mandatory minicamp. pic.twitter.com/QrimQ2KDH3 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 13, 2023

Some more light was shed as more reports were released. Multiple outlets came out and said that the Bills were dealing with an in-house issue that wasn’t necessarily football related, but was one that they were close to resolving. It has been all but confirmed that the absence is not contract-related.

Josh Allen finally took the microphone after practice and gave his two cents on the situation.

“There are some things that could’ve gone better last year. I think as an organization maybe we’re not communicating the right way.”

The quote from Allen could be a direct reference to the sideline blow up from Diggs, or perhaps a more general statement that encompassed the entire season. But he went on to show love to his teammate and favorite target, asking reporters to excuse his language before saying, “I f—ing love him. He’s a brother of mine.”

