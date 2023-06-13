NFL

Josh Allen Speaks About Stefon Diggs: “I’ve Got His Back”

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 14296731520
rsz 14296731520

It was reported that wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not present at the Buffalo Bills mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday, and rumors and speculation have been swirling as to why.

Josh Allen Talks About Stefon Diggs After Practice

There are holdouts happening across the league. Now is the time of year when players start to make a stand for their current contract situations, and there are plenty of reports of guys missing from their team’s OTAs.

But Diggs doesn’t quite fit in to that category. It was just last off-season when the Bills rewarded their star pass-catcher with a healthy pay day, signing him to a 4-year, $96 million contract. So if there is no money issue, then why was Diggs absent?

Him not being there was a problem for the team and the coaches. Head man Sean McDermott told reporters that he was “very concerned” that Diggs was gone.

It was certainly enough to raise eyebrows. Remembering back to last season, one of the last images we saw of Stefon Diggs was him yelling at quarterback Josh Allen on the sidelines during Buffalo’s snowy playoff loss to the Bengals. All parties have kept quiet throughout the off-season thus far, but Diggs may finally be making a statement by not showing up.

Diggs Is In Buffalo, According To His Agent

The situation gets even more odd. When asked about the situation, the player’s agent had something of a different story. According to Adisa Bakari, Diggs is already in Buffalo and has taken his physical and met with coaches, and plans on being present for the entire rest of mini-camp.

Some more light was shed as more reports were released. Multiple outlets came out and said that the Bills were dealing with an in-house issue that wasn’t necessarily football related, but was one that they were close to resolving. It has been all but confirmed that the absence is not contract-related.

Josh Allen finally took the microphone after practice and gave his two cents on the situation.

“There are some things that could’ve gone better last year. I think as an organization maybe we’re not communicating the right way.”

The quote from Allen could be a direct reference to the sideline blow up from Diggs, or perhaps a more general statement that encompassed the entire season. But he went on to show love to his teammate and favorite target, asking reporters to excuse his language before saying,  “I f—ing love him. He’s a brother of mine.”

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
usa today 16475212.0
NFL

LATEST New York Giants Sterling Shepard Ahead Of Schedule In ACL Recovery

Author image Owen Jones  •  1h
rsz 12380908740
NFL
Joe Burrow Says Patrick Mahomes Is The Best Quarterback In The World
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

Joe Burrow has been a sensation early on in his career. After suffering an injury that cut his rookie season short, he has been one of the top quarterbacks in…

diggs
NFL
Stefon Diggs Absent From Mandatory Minicamp
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h

Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been absent from the Bills mandatory minicamp.   𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Bills WR Stefon Diggs is NOT in mandatory minicamp. Coach Sean McDermott says…

rsz ap23023847028931
NFL
Mahomes, Other Chiefs Players Dominate PFF Position Rankings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23h
rsz 12352421940
NFL
NFL: Multiple Players Holding Out From Patriots Mandatory Mini-Camp
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023
rsz 06saquon 1 videosixteenbynine3000
NFL
Saquon Barkley Will Not Be At Giants Mini-Camp This Week
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023
rsz kyle shanahan 091822 getty ftr
NFL
NFL: This Crazy Statstic Shows The Dominance Of Kyle Shanahan
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023
Arrow to top