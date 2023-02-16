Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the octagon next month, Jon Jones has welcomed his former foe, Daniel Cormier, to call his fight and commentate at UFC 285 for his Heavyweight Title bout against Ciryl Gane.

Arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Jon Jones, returns to the UFC this in the coming weeks. The former long-reigning Light-Heavyweight Champion is set to face Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4 for the UFC Heavyweight Title.

Jones hasn’t fought in the UFC since 2020, vacating his 205-pound title before having a couple years away from the sport of MMA. During his off-period, ‘Bones’ has clearly been working incredibly hard. The Albuquerque, New Mexico man has gained over 30-pound in muscle in an attempt to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Jones has his shot at UFC gold at the first time of asking at heavyweight. He will face the dangerous Frenchman Ciryl Gane in the main event at UFC 285 in an attempt to solidify himself as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Ahead of his return to the octagon, the 35-year-old is keen to have his former foe, Daniel Cormier, commentate on his UFC Heavyweight Title fight.

Jones and Cormier had an incredibly heated and person rivalry dating years back, with the pair also fighting twice in their careers. The first fight between Cormier and Jones was at UFC 182. Jones ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.

Their second fight ended with Jon Jones knocking ‘DC’ out in the third round with a head kick followed by punches. However, Jones’ victory was overruled and turned into a NC (no contest) due to ‘Bones’ failing a drugs test.

Now the dust has settled on their rivalry, Jones is welcoming his former foe to call his fight at UFC on March 4. The Louisiana man is one of the best commentators the UFC have at their disposal now following his retirement a few years ago, and Jones’ wants his former enemy to call his fight from cageside.

Here’s what Jon Jones said on Twitter regarding Daniel Cormier and his fight at UFC 285:

DC you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight, I think you are really good at what you do. I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

DC To Do Octagon Interview With Jones If He Wins?

A few moments later, Jones replied to a fan insisting through a hashtag that Cormier be the one to conduct the post-fight interview inside the cage.

“Whoever wants to do it, totally cool with me,” Jones replied. “I feel like I’m in a whole new chapter of my life, let bygones be bygones.”

Whoever wants to do it, totally cool with me. I feel like I’m in a whole new chapter of my life, let bygones be bygones. https://t.co/Ac4BbtYTz1 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

Many fans consider Jones to be the greatest fighter in MMA history. However, he hasn’t fought in over three years now. Since then, he’s been talking about a move up to heavyweight and it’s finally coming to fruition next month.

Jones is the current betting underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks for his fight against Gane next month. The Frenchman is the slight betting favorite with the best US sports betting apps, so it will be interesting to see how the fight plays out.

Admittedly, it would be incredible to see Daniel Cormier in the octagon after the fight interview Jon Jones if he was to win the UFC Heavyweight Title on March 4. It’s funny how things work out sometimes. Former rivals now talking to each other in a cage they used to batter each other in. What a sport MMA is!

