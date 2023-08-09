NFL

This offseason, NFL RBs have been vocal about the “devaluation” of their position. A number of them are not happy, but there’s only so much that they can do. Currently, the Ravens are trying to get RB J.K. Dobbins back on the field. However, he’s staging a “hold-in” with the Ravens ahead of the 2023 season. 

Dobbins has been showing up at the team’s facility every day and is doing what he can, but he has yet to actually practice. Recently, head coach John Harbaugh said he expects Dobbins to be “back here pretty soon”. The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is due $1.4 million.

How “soon” will J.K. Dobbins actually consider practicing for the Ravens?


The real reason why J.K. Dobbins isn’t practicing is because he’s on the PUP list. He’s recovering from a knee injury that limited him to just eight games in 2o22 with Baltimore. Dobbins has been on this list since the beginning of training camp and has yet to practice. The Ravens’ Week 1 game vs the Raiders is just over a month away.

John Harbaugh said that he’s spoken with Dobbins over the last few days. He said he expects Dobbins back “soon”, but there’s been no real sign of that happening just yet. Harbaugh then mentioned how great players want to put in the time and effort with the team. According to him, Dobbins is one of those players.


Behind Dobbins on their roster, the Ravens also have Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon III at RB. Until J.K. Dobbins returns, it’s going to be an RB by a committee for the Ravens. Chances are that Dobbins doesn’t miss any regular season games, but he’s making his point known by missing training camp.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
