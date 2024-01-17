The crumbling of the Golden State Warriors‘ dynasty is happening before our eyes. Just a couple of years removed from their last NBA Championship, Steph Curry and company have an 18-22 record through the first half of the 2023-24 season, and are on the outside looking in when it comes to the current playoff picture.

Will The 76ers Be Klay Thompson’s Next NBA Team?

“Klay Thompson holds a deep appreciation for what they’ve built over the last decade and I think if Klay could script his career in an ideal way, it would be with Steph Curry forever.”@anthonyVslater on if Klay Thompson wants to stay with the #Warriors

(@MorningRoast957) pic.twitter.com/s7oqscBk4I — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 17, 2024

A change may be needed. Aside from Curry, much of the rest of the roster for the Warriors has struggled so far this year. Guys like Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have been unable to match their production from year’s past, and others like Chris Paul and Draymond Green have missed extended time due to varying circumstances. They haven’t been able to put a winning product around their star player so far this year, and they may be looking to add another star by way of a trade before the upcoming deadline.

Thompson is one of the options. The 33-year-old shooting guard is in the final season of his 5-year contract, and negotiations between him and the team have reportedly not progressed the way Thompson would like. Given his age and his drop-off in production, the Warriors may look to move him before he walks for nothing in the off-season.

“The fact of the matter is both of them need to be traded.” One NBA pundit believes it’s time for the Warriors to move on from Draymond Green and Klay Thompson https://t.co/tAOKkBs2qw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 16, 2024

So which NBA teams would be interested in Klay Thompson’s services? Here are some of the betting options at BetOnline for where he might end up should the Warriors trade him:

Philadelphia 76ers (+300)

It is likely that Thompson would like to continue his career by playing for a contender, and the 76ers might be the right fit. Philly has championship aspirations this year, but are a noticeable notch behind the Celtics and Bucks in the Eastern Conference hierarchy. One of the spots that they could use an upgrade on is the shooting guard position, and Thompson could be an option.

In reading the tea leaves, another set of odds at BetOnline gives us an idea of a possible trade. Of all of the NBA teams that 76ers’ forward Tobian Harris might possibly play for next, the Warriors have the second-shortest odds at +300.

Chicago Bulls (+600)

The Bulls have been one of the more disappointing teams this season, and there is plenty of speculation that they will be sellers at the trade deadline. The Warriors could get a guy like Zach LaVine in return for Thompson, which would help with both the team’s current playoff push as well as the future, and the Bulls would get an expiring contract and LaVine’s money off of the books as they look to rebuild.

Los Angeles Lakers (+2000)

Many had Los Angeles pegged as a destination for Thompson should he be traded, but the oddsmakers don’t agree. He was born in Los Angeles and grew up in a Laker family, as his father Mychal was a part of the team’s back-to-back championships in 1988-1989. But they have the 13th shortest odds of any team on the board, and it looks like LeBron James and company will look elsewhere when trying to improve their roster.