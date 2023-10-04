Joe Burrow Says Sunday’s Game Is A Must-Win For The Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have been arguably the most disappointing team in the NFL through four games. They entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations and with their quarterback being an MVP candidate, and they were the favorites to win the AFC North.

Sunday’s Game Is A Must Win For Bengals, Says Joe Burrow

Lowest Passer Rating this season Joe Burrow 69.1

Daniel Jones 69.7

Zach Wilson 72.3 pic.twitter.com/6vlbAiijLk — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 4, 2023

But Cincinnati has limped out of the gate, which may have something to do with the injury that has been ailing Joe Burrow. At the start of training camp, a calf injury sent the QB to the sidelines for the duration of the pre-season, and he is still not 100% recovered.

Burrow is averaging 182 yards per game, good enough for 27th in the league, and has thrown as many interceptions (2) as he has touchdowns. His passer rating is 69.1, which is worse than Desmond Ridder, Zach Wilson, and Daniel Jones. This performance comes on the heels of Burrow signing the richest contract (by annual value) in NFL history before the season began, which will pay him an average of $55 million per year over 5 years.

The Bengals are sitting at 1-3 and alone in last place in the AFC North, something that no one saw coming before the year started. They’ll have to get back on track soon, and they’ll attempt to salvage their season, starting with a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Schedule Gets Tougher After This Week

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Joe Burrow told reporters today that this week’s game against the #Cardinals feels like a “must win game” for the team. Cincinnati is 1-3 in a stacked AFC Conference and needs to go on a run soon if they want to remain a potential playoff team. Cincinnati has… pic.twitter.com/bzYmRWAPw2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 4, 2023

It looked as though this would be an easy win for the Bengals, but given how they’ve started the season and the Cardinals’ upset win over the Cowboys two weeks ago, Cincinnati is anything but a lock. They are the road team and are favored by 3 points, but this would have been a far larger spread had the Bengals been living up to expectations so far.

When asked if it was a must-win, Burrow had a simple answer: “Yes”.

If Cincy were to lose to Arizona, they would drop to 1-4 with a brutal schedule coming up. Over the following three weeks, they’ll take on the Seahawks, 49ers, and Bills, followed by another three game stretch of seeing the Texans, Ravens, and Steelers. Picking up an “easy” win now will be essential for Burrow and company this weekend.

