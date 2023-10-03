Betting

Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Bills Up, Bengals Down After Week 4 Of NFL Action

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Buffalo Bills have enjoyed an impressive three-game stretch since dropping their first contest of the season against the Jets, and they made up some ground on the odds board for which team is most likely to win Super Bowl 2024 in February.

Super Bowl Odds: 49ers Are Still Favorites, Bills Make A Rise\

The overall favorite is still the San Francisco 49ers. They have been at the top of the board ever since the Chiefs dropped their week 1 game and fell out of the top spot, and will likely remain there until they finally lose a game. They’ve won without much resistance in any of their 4 games, outscoring their opponents 125-58 on their way to a 4-0 start. Christian McCaffrey has been dominant out of the backfield and Brock Purdy is in the MVP conversation, and the 49ers are looking like the team to beat. They have a current designation of +550.

The Chiefs aren’t far behind. After winning three straight, they are at +600 and threatening to regain the top spot should San Francisco somehow drop their game against the Cowboys this weekend. The Philadelphia Eagles are the second NFC team listed on the board, and their current number is +750.

Bengals’ Season Is Getting Away From Them

One of the biggest moves up the board on Sunday was made by the Buffalo Bills, who proved they should be in the Super Bowl conversation. They began the weekend with a +950 designation, but are down to +800 after their convincing win over the Dolphins in Week 4.

Bet on Bills To Win Super Bowl (+800) at BetOnline

On the other end of the spectrum, there are teams that dropped down the board after losses in their fourth games. The Cincinnati Bengals are watching their season slip away, and after entering the season in the top-5 of shortest Super Bowl odds, they now find themselves with a +3000 designation, on par with the Jaguars and slightly behind the Browns.

The Miami Dolphins, perhaps surprisingly, remain in the top-5 after being tossed around by the Bills in Week 4. They have a designation of +900, and the Cowboys are right behind them at +1000.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
