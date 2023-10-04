Jets News: Joe Namath On Zach Wilson Criticism – “I Take It Back”

Things sure can change quickly in the NFL. It has long been referred to as a “what have you done for me lately” league, and that is apparently how New York Jets legend Joe Namath is approaching the situation with Zach Wilson.

Update: Joe Namath now supports #Jets QB Zach Wilson after Wilson balled out against the #Chiefs Namath previously said he’s “Disgusted” by Wilson’s play and wants him traded. Namath: “I said it. I take it back. I hope he stays for 10 years,” “As a fan, you get really… https://t.co/n5BJxUG3A0 pic.twitter.com/HCvbncYh3r — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 4, 2023

It was just last week when Namath made some brow-raising comments about the current state of the Jets quarterback depth chart. He called Wilson’s performance “awful”, and that he’d “seen enough”, insinuating that he hopes the team moves on from the embattled QB. The comments went viral due to the lack of support from the now-80-year-old face of the franchise, and reporters even asked Wilson about it during preparation last week.

But due to the solid showing from Zach Wilson on Sunday night against the defending champion Chiefs, Namath has apparently reversed his course on his feelings, changing his tune completely on the subject:

“I said it. I take it back. I hope he stays for 10 years. As a fan, you get really frustrated. I didn’t think for a minute they were going to get rid of him.”

Namath seemed to not recall making the comments that he did a week prior, though he could have been doing a bit for the podcast that he was appearing on.

Wilson Outperformed Mahomes In Week 4

Joe Namath just tore into Jets management, called Zach Wilson’s performance “disgusting” and said Saleh should be fired. pic.twitter.com/gZC94z8Qdw — The Jets Wall (@TheJetsWall) September 25, 2023

The loss on Sunday night to the Chiefs was about as much of a moral victory as possible for the Jets at their current stage. The team has been looking for answers week in and week out since Aaron Rodgers went down in the first game, and Wilson has been the subject of ire and criticism from the fans and media as a big reason for the team’s struggles.

But Wilson simply out dueled Patrick Mahomes in the contest, throwing for 245 and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions. The Jets ultimately lost after the Chiefs ran out the final 7 minutes of clock as the defense was unable to get a stop, but the 23-20 final score wasn’t the beat down that everyone had expected.

The Jets will take on the Broncos this coming Sunday in Denver. New York is currently listed as a 1.5 point underdog.

