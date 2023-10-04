NFL

Jets News: Joe Namath On Zach Wilson Criticism – "I Take It Back"

Anthony R. Cardenas
Things sure can change quickly in the NFL. It has long been referred to as a “what have you done for me lately” league, and that is apparently how New York Jets legend Joe Namath is approaching the situation with Zach Wilson.

Jets News: Joe Namath Walks Back Criticism Of Zach Wilson

It was just last week when Namath made some brow-raising comments about the current state of the Jets quarterback depth chart. He called Wilson’s performance “awful”, and that he’d “seen enough”, insinuating that he hopes the team moves on from the embattled QB. The comments went viral due to the lack of support from the now-80-year-old face of the franchise, and reporters even asked Wilson about it during preparation last week.

But due to the solid showing from Zach Wilson on Sunday night against the defending champion Chiefs, Namath has apparently reversed his course on his feelings, changing his tune completely on the subject:

“I said it. I take it back. I hope he stays for 10 years. As a fan, you get really frustrated. I didn’t think for a minute they were going to get rid of him.”

Namath seemed to not recall making the comments that he did a week prior, though he could have been doing a bit for the podcast that he was appearing on.

Wilson Outperformed Mahomes In Week 4

The loss on Sunday night to the Chiefs was about as much of a moral victory as possible for the Jets at their current stage. The team has been looking for answers week in and week out since Aaron Rodgers went down in the first game, and Wilson has been the subject of ire and criticism from the fans and media as a big reason for the team’s struggles.

But Wilson simply out dueled Patrick Mahomes in the contest, throwing for 245 and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions. The Jets ultimately lost after the Chiefs ran out the final 7 minutes of clock as the defense was unable to get a stop, but the 23-20 final score wasn’t the beat down that everyone had expected.

The Jets will take on the Broncos this coming Sunday in Denver. New York is currently listed as a 1.5 point underdog.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
