Jayson Tatum enters All-Star break as NBA’s leading points scorer

Joe Lyons
Jayson Tatum 1
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will enter the All-Star break as the NBA’s leading points scorer with 1,685 through 55 games played.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old guided Boston to a bounceback victory against the Detroit Pistons and posted 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in just 34 minutes on the floor.

Isaiah Thomas previously held the Celtics’ franchise record of total points at the All-Star break with 1,583 – 102 less than Tatum’s tally in the 2022/23 season.

Boston hold the league’s best record at 42-17 and Tatum is now fourth in all-time 35-point games by a Celtic.

NBA Total Points Leaders

  1. Jayson Tatum – 1,685
  2. Luka Doncic – 1,666
  3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 1,635
  4. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 1,494
  5. Joel Embiid – 1,489
  6. Julius Randle – 1,485
  7. Anthony Edwards – 1,484
  8. Damian Lillard – 1,445
  9. Trae Young – 1,390
  10. Donovan Mitchell – 1,365

According to NBA betting sites, Tatum is +1200 to win regular season MVP – behind only Nikola Jokic (-160), Joel Embiid (+240), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+600) and Luka Doncic (+800).

The former Duke star will compete in the three-point contest on Saturday in Utah, looking to avenge a third-placed finish in 2021 when Steph Curry took home the crown.

Despite leading the league in total points scored, Tatum ranks sixth in points per game behind: Doncic (33.3), Embiid (33.1), Antetokounmpo (32.5), Lillard (31.4) and Gilgeous-Alexander (30.8).

Boston are back in action in eight days against the Indiana Pacers following the All-Star break, but it won’t be much of a vacation for the Celtics.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing in the All-Star game whilst head coach Joe Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community.
Joe Lyons

