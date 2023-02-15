NBA

NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Odds, Stats And Prediction

BetOnline have released odds ahead of NBA All-Star weekend for the 3-point contest, headlined by Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard.

The 2023 Starry 3-point contest begins at 8pm EST on Saturday, February 18 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah and will be broadcast live on TNT.

Before last night’s Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics encounter, the competitors for the Kia skills challenge, AT&T slam dunk contest and 3-point contest were announced.

NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Odds

All odds are from BetOnline.

  • Buddy Hield: +400
  • Damian Lillard: +450
  • Anfernee Simons: +500
  • Jayson Tatum: +500
  • Lauri Markkanen: +550
  • Kevin Huerter: +550
  • Tyrese Haliburton: +650
  • Tyler Herro: +675

NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Stats

Players ranked by overall 3-point percentage in the NBA this season:

  1. Buddy Hield: 42.3%
  2. Lauri Markkanen: 41.2%
  3. Tyrese Haliburton: 39.8%
  4. Kevin Huerter: 39.0%
  5. Anfernee Simons: 38.1%
  6. Damian Lillard: 38.5%
  7. Tyler Herro: 36.9%
  8. Jayson Tatum: 35.3%

Players ranked by wide-open 3-point percentage in the NBA this season:

  1. Buddy Hield: 48.2%
  2. Anfernee Simons: 45.9%
  3. Lauri Markkanen: 45.3%
  4. Tyler Herro: 44.8%
  5. Jayson Tatum: 44.7%
  6. Tyrese Haliburton: 44.0%
  7. Kevin Huerter: 41.6%
  8. Damian Lillard: 40.0%

NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Prediction

In last year’s contest, big man Karl Anthony-Towns took home the crown after beating Zach LaVine, Fred VanVleet and Trae Young in the final round.

Buddy Hield (+400) took home the trophy in 2020 with his final money ball on the last rack to beat Devin Booker and leads the NBA in three-pointers made (224).

Anfernee Simons (+500) sits second in the NBA in three-pointers made (195) on 3.5 threes per game whilst his backcourt partner Damian Lillard (+450) averages 4.1 a night.

Jayson Tatum (+500) ranks seventh in the NBA in three-pointers made (177) and seventh in three-point attempts per game (9.3) and also competed in the contest two years ago.

Tatum had 25 points in the first round but couldn’t find more than 17 in the final round and finished third behind Steph Curry (28) and Mike Conley (27).

Our prediction: Jayson Tatum to win NBA 3-point contest @ +500

Arrow to top