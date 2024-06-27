Soccer

“This is not as easy as it sounds” – Jason Cundy Warns England Not To Take Slovakia Lightly In EURO 2024 Round-of-16

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
England In EURO 2024
England In EURO 2024

Former Chelsea man Jason Cundy has sent a stern warning to Gareth Southgate’s England ahead of their EURO 2024 Round-of-16 meeting with Slovakia. Cundy believes even though the Three Lions are the favorites to qualify for the quarter-finals, Slovakia will not go down without a fight.

England Have A Relatively Easier Path To EURO 2024 Final

The Three Lions failed to live up to expectations in their Group C encounters. They beat Serbia 1-0 in the opener, drew 1-1 with Denmark on Matchday 2, and capped off the group with a goalless draw against Slovenia. Despite their lackluster performances, England comfortably topped their group with five points, setting up a Round-of-16 showdown with Slovakia.

If they manage to beat Sokoli on Sunday (June 30), they will face the winners of Switzerland vs Italy on July 6. For the semi-finals, they will face Romania/Netherlands/Austria/Turkey. The other section of the draw, meanwhile, features heavyweights Germany, Portugal, France, Belgium, and Spain, meaning England could have found it a lot more challenging to rise from that wing.

Jason Cundy Warns Three Lions Not To Take Slovakia Lightly

Fans believe England have a great chance of reaching their second consecutive European Championship final. Cundy, however, has asked everyone to remain grounded, claiming beating Slovakia will not be a walk in the park.

On talkSPORT, he said:

Now I’ve seen all of Slovakia’s games, they scored the first goal in every single one of their games so far. They’re a high press, high intensity, well organised, the second half against Belgium, they rode their luck a little bit, they beat Belgium 1-0.

[In 2-1 defeat to Ukraine] First half they were excellent, I promise you, they were so good, I don’t know what happened second half, they crumbled. This is a game that I feel we can win, of course we can, but this is a team that will have a go, they’re not a sit back and deny you space merchants, they can do that – second half against Belgium they did.

He added:

But they will come at you, and beware, this is not as easy as it sounds.

Slovakia caused the first major upset of EURO 2024, beating Belgium 1-0 on Matchday 1. They, however, failed to win either of their following two matches, ultimately finishing third with four points.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
