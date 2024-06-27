Former Chelsea man Jason Cundy has sent a stern warning to Gareth Southgate’s England ahead of their EURO 2024 Round-of-16 meeting with Slovakia. Cundy believes even though the Three Lions are the favorites to qualify for the quarter-finals, Slovakia will not go down without a fight.

England Have A Relatively Easier Path To EURO 2024 Final

The Three Lions failed to live up to expectations in their Group C encounters. They beat Serbia 1-0 in the opener, drew 1-1 with Denmark on Matchday 2, and capped off the group with a goalless draw against Slovenia. Despite their lackluster performances, England comfortably topped their group with five points, setting up a Round-of-16 showdown with Slovakia.

If they manage to beat Sokoli on Sunday (June 30), they will face the winners of Switzerland vs Italy on July 6. For the semi-finals, they will face Romania/Netherlands/Austria/Turkey. The other section of the draw, meanwhile, features heavyweights Germany, Portugal, France, Belgium, and Spain, meaning England could have found it a lot more challenging to rise from that wing.

Jason Cundy Warns Three Lions Not To Take Slovakia Lightly

Fans believe England have a great chance of reaching their second consecutive European Championship final. Cundy, however, has asked everyone to remain grounded, claiming beating Slovakia will not be a walk in the park.

On talkSPORT, he said:

“Now I’ve seen all of Slovakia’s games, they scored the first goal in every single one of their games so far. They’re a high press, high intensity, well organised, the second half against Belgium, they rode their luck a little bit, they beat Belgium 1-0.

“[In 2-1 defeat to Ukraine] First half they were excellent, I promise you, they were so good, I don’t know what happened second half, they crumbled. This is a game that I feel we can win, of course we can, but this is a team that will have a go, they’re not a sit back and deny you space merchants, they can do that – second half against Belgium they did.”

He added:

“But they will come at you, and beware, this is not as easy as it sounds.”

Slovakia caused the first major upset of EURO 2024, beating Belgium 1-0 on Matchday 1. They, however, failed to win either of their following two matches, ultimately finishing third with four points.