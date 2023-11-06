Tonight, the LA Clippers will be on the road to face the New York Knicks. Coming into this game, the Clippers are 3-2 this season. They lost 130-125 to the Lakers in OT last Wednesday. Los Angeles will be trying to get back on track tonight vs. the Knicks who are 2-4 this season.

For the Clippers, they’ll be debuting a new starting five that features a ton of NBA talent. After a trade with the 76ers, LA now has James Harden on their roster. He’ll be starting tonight for the Clippers and will be making his debut with his hometown team. The Knicks are favored (-1) at home vs. Harden and the Clippers.

After being traded to the Clippers, James Harden will make his debut with LA tonight vs. the Knicks

Clippers starting lineup, per @ShamsCharania @RunItBackFDTV Russell Westbrook

James Harden

Kawhi Leonard

Paul George

Ivica Zubac https://t.co/XMqDI2Yzjf — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) November 6, 2023



Harden will make his debut tonight vs. the Knicks and will be playing alongside one of his former teammates. The 10-time all-star is teaming up again with Russell Westbrook, now for the third time. They were teammates in Oklahoma City and in Houston. Westbrook and Harden get the chance to share the court together once again. This time with the LA Clippers.

Additionally, Harden will be playing with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for the first time in his career. George and Leonard have both been with the Clippers since 2019-20. They’ve made two postseason appearances since then and hope that this year’s roster will be able to make their own playoff run. The Clippers certainly have a lot of talent and it will be interesting to see how head coach Ty Lue controls the minutes.

James Harden makes his Clippers debut tonight vs. the Knicks. Predict his stat line 👀 pic.twitter.com/9KHGiufoD0 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 6, 2023



How will James Harden fit into the Clippers’ starting five tonight? It’s hard to predict. Last season, the 34-year-old led the NBA in assists per game (10.7) in his final year with the 76ers. Russell Westbrook is already leading the team with (7.0) assits per game. Harden and himself will have to find a way to play alongside each other and make it work.

Their relationship didn’t end the greatest when he left the Rockets, but they’ll put that in the past. Both of them are still searching for a title and the Clippers might be their last legitimate chance at thus stage in their careers. That all starts tonight when Harden makes his Clippers debut on the road vs, the Knicks.