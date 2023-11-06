NBA

James Harden will make his debut with the Clippers tonight on the road vs. the Knicks

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
James Harden Clippers pic
James Harden Clippers pic

Tonight, the LA Clippers will be on the road to face the New York Knicks. Coming into this game, the Clippers are 3-2 this season. They lost 130-125 to the Lakers in OT last Wednesday. Los Angeles will be trying to get back on track tonight vs. the Knicks who are 2-4 this season. 

For the Clippers, they’ll be debuting a new starting five that features a ton of NBA talent. After a trade with the 76ers, LA now has James Harden on their roster. He’ll be starting tonight for the Clippers and will be making his debut with his hometown team. The Knicks are favored (-1) at home vs. Harden and the Clippers.

After being traded to the Clippers, James Harden will make his debut with LA tonight vs. the Knicks


Harden will make his debut tonight vs. the Knicks and will be playing alongside one of his former teammates. The 10-time all-star is teaming up again with Russell Westbrook, now for the third time. They were teammates in Oklahoma City and in Houston. Westbrook and Harden get the chance to share the court together once again. This time with the LA Clippers.

Additionally, Harden will be playing with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for the first time in his career. George and Leonard have both been with the Clippers since 2019-20. They’ve made two postseason appearances since then and hope that this year’s roster will be able to make their own playoff run. The Clippers certainly have a lot of talent and it will be interesting to see how head coach Ty Lue controls the minutes.


How will James Harden fit into the Clippers’ starting five tonight? It’s hard to predict. Last season, the 34-year-old led the NBA in assists per game (10.7) in his final year with the 76ers. Russell Westbrook is already leading the team with (7.0) assits per game. Harden and himself will have to find a way to play alongside each other and make it work.

Their relationship didn’t end the greatest when he left the Rockets, but they’ll put that in the past. Both of them are still searching for a title and the Clippers might be their last legitimate chance at thus stage in their careers. That all starts tonight when Harden makes his Clippers debut on the road vs, the Knicks.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz ezgif 5 9e52102936 julius randle abbie parr associated press
NBA

LATEST Knicks News: Julius Randle Is Off To A Historically Bad Start To The 2023-24 Season

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
Ausar Thompson Pistons pic
NBA
Pistons’ Ausar Thompson made NBA history on Sunday vs. the Suns and continues to shine as a rookie
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

The top of the 2023 NBA Draft class was full of talent and a number of rookies are already shining early on. With the fifth overall pick, the Pistons took…

dims.apnews
NBA
NBA Says Correct Call Was Made In Controversial Ending Between Warriors & Thunder
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 4 2023

The NBA In-Season Tournament got started on Friday night around the NBA, and one of the most entertaining games of the evening happened in Oklahoma City between the Warriors and…

lmsp8caosdythzigmrpi
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies Drop Their Record To An NBA-Worst 0-6
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 4 2023
rsz russ pg
NBA
Clippers Now Have 4 Of The 12 Highest Paid NBA Players Ever On Their Roster
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 3 2023
Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic
NBA
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 38 points to help San Antonio get their third win of the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 3 2023
rsz demar derozan zach lavine
NBA
Zach LaVine On Chicago Bulls: “We Gotta Make This Work”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 2 2023
Arrow to top