76ers Depth Chart: Philadelphia needs to add another star player after trading James Harden to the Clippers

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
3 min read
James Harden demanded a trade from the Rockets in 2019-20 and ended up in Brooklyn. After things went south with the Nets, Harden requested a trade from Brooklyn in 2020-21. The 10-time all-star then spent a season and a half with the 76ers before his relationship came to an end this summer. 

He was not with the team for personal reasons to begin the season and was traded a few days ago. Now, the Sixers are without a player who led the NBA in assists per game (10.7) in 2022-23. However, the Sixers now have the cap space needed to be able to go out and sign an all-star. It might not happen this season, but the Sixers could be buyers at the trade deadline if they are near the top of the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers need another all-star on their roster to replace the production of James Harden


Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the 76ers are monitoring Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic as possible trade targets. Additionally, he said Zach LaVine and O.G. Anunoby are also named to monitor. With a 2-1 start to the 2023 season, the Sixers are not in a rush to get a deal done, but it’s still early.

If the Sixers start falling behind in the East, making a move before the deadline could be a real possibility. Michael Scotto said out of the four players mentioned, Bojan Bogdanovic is most likely to be traded in-season. Donovan Mitchell has only played one full year with the Cavaliers. It would be hard to see Cleveland move him after such a short amount of time. Tradiing for Mitchell would be an offseason move for the 76ers.


Chicago’s Zach LaVine is another player to keep an eye on for a possible trade. That all depends on what the Bulls’ record is by the NBA trade deadline. If they’re in a position to not make the postseason, LaVine could become available for trade. One final name to monitor in a possible trade to the 76ers is Toronto’s O.G. Anunony.

He’s a true three-and-d type of guy who has a prior history with head coach Nick Nurse. They spent a number of years together with the Raptors where they won the 2019 NBA Finals. Anunoby led the NBA in steals (1.9) per game last season. It’s early in the season for the 76ers to make another move, but they’ll be monitoring these players moving forward.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
