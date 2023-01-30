There was plenty to celebrate for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as Jalen Hurts spearheaded his side to their first Superbowl since 2017 with the QB breaking plenty of records along the way.

Sunday’s NFL action was full of quarterback controversy and on a night where Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes picked up injuries, it was time or Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to shine.

The Eagles’ win against the Bengals was anything but easy, as they scraped through to the Super Bowl thanks to a last gasp Jake Elliott field goal which won Philadelphia the match 23-20.

Jalen Hurts was at the front of everything good for the Eagles and on a night where they chose to run the ball throughout the game, the QB managed to break some previous NFL rushing TD records.

Hurts’ rushing TD against Cincinnati was his 15th of the campaign so far and that milestone set a new single season record for the NFL, as the Eagles star has scored more rushing TD’s than any other QB has in a single season, breaking Cam Newton’s previous record of 14 touchdowns back in 2011.

Jalen Hurts was made for Philadelphiapic.twitter.com/mu84imFQh9 — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 29, 2023

The Eagles also broke the Packers previously held record of most touchdown runs in a single season (including post season), as Boston Scott scampered into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown at the end of the second quarter to eclipse Green Bay’s record of 37 TD runs.

Philadelphia will have to continue breaking records in the upcoming Super Bowl if they want to lift the Vince Lombardi in a fortnight, as they face the daunting prospect of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

