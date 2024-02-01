NFL

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson said Trevor Lawrence needs to work on his turnover issue this offseason

Zach Wolpin
In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected QB Trevor Lawrence first overall out of Clemson. He led the Tigers to a National Championship and he was easily the top QB in his class. As a rookie, Lawrence led the NFL with (17) interceptions. That was with Urban Meyer as his head coach. Meyer did not last a full season and was fired mid-year in 2021. 

That’s when the Jaguars went out and hired former Eagles head coach and Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson. He’s a former QB himself and knows what Lawrence needs to do to be a superstar QB. Lawrence has the talent and skill, but his head coach insists he needs to cut down the turnovers next season. It will help the team win more games and improve how the 24-year-old has been with his ball security.

Can Trevor Lawrence cut down his turnovers in the 2024 season for Jacksonville?


Trevor Lawrence has been with the Jaguars for three seasons and his best year was in 2022. He had 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. As a rookie in 2021, he threw a league-leading 17 interceptions and just 12 passing touchdowns. In his 2023 campaign with the Jags, Lawrence missed one start and went 8-8. Lawrence threw 21 passing touchdowns and had 14 interceptions and seven lost fumbles. His 21 turnovers were the most in the NFL this past season.

Turnovers have been a real issue for Lawrence to start his NFL career. It’s something head coach Doug Pederson has put an emphasis on for Lawrence this offseason. His turnovers were part of the reason why the team missed the playoffs despite starting the season 8-3. They lost five of their last six games and failed to win the division or make the postseason. Lawrence did miss a game due to injury in those final six games. In the five he played, Lawrence had 10 total turnovers. Not a recipe for winning football late in the season.


The 24-year-old is looking to become a more consistent player heading into his fourth season. Lawrence wants to limit the turnovers and put his team in a position to win.  He knows that the QB playing well helps lead to team success. At times, Lawrence has looked impressive and like the 1st overall pick a few years ago. Then there are times when he has multiple turnovers in one game and loses a game the Jags should have won. It’s an important season coming up for Lawrence and Jacksonville if they want to take step forward and forget the collapse at the end of 2023.

