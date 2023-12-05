NFL

Jags Injury Report: Trevor Lawrence Diagnosed With A High Ankle Sprain

Owen Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence seemed to have only sustained a high-ankle sprain in Monday Night’s loss versus the Bengals.

 

Lawrence got stepped on by offensive lineman Walker Little and was in a lot of pain and looked very frustrated. Everyone in that stadium went silent as yet another starting quarterback will likley be out for some time. Luckily, however, the injury is only a high-ankle sprain as nothing was broken and Lawrence should be back on the field in a couple weeks. According to Head Coach Doug Pederson, all the other test came back clean. There is still no timetable to his return and the injury is not believed to be season ending.

 

This is injury comes at a critical time for the Jaguars. Lawrence and this offense and just seemed to find their stride over the past month and looked like one of the better teams in the AFC and in the NFL. The fact that Lawrence avoided a major injury is good news as they ill need him to get back in time for the playoffs or hopefully sooner than that.

 

The Jaguars also lost wide receiver Christian Kirk to a core muscle injury that will require surgery. He is likley to miss 4-6 weeks or maybe more as his season is probably over. He could return if the Jaguars make a deep playoff run. Rookie Parker Washington played well in Kirk’s stead. He should be seen as the starting slot wide receiver going forward.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently +3 against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 according to Florida sportsbooks.

Who Will Start In Lawrence’s Absence?

C.J. Bethard played in relief of the injured Lawrence and was not too bad. He has starting experience when he started some games for the San Francisco 49ers. He will be the starter as long as Trevor Lawrence is out. Look for the Jaguars to add another quarterback once they get more information on Lawrence’s timetable to return.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
