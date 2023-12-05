Jags Injury Report: Trevor Lawrence Diagnosed With A High Ankle Sprain

Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence seemed to have only sustained a high-ankle sprain in Monday Night’s loss versus the Bengals.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has a high-ankle sprain, per HC Doug Pederson. Those are generally a week-to-week injury. pic.twitter.com/iXfyvBQ1LW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 5, 2023

Lawrence got stepped on by offensive lineman Walker Little and was in a lot of pain and looked very frustrated. Everyone in that stadium went silent as yet another starting quarterback will likley be out for some time. Luckily, however, the injury is only a high-ankle sprain as nothing was broken and Lawrence should be back on the field in a couple weeks. According to Head Coach Doug Pederson, all the other test came back clean. There is still no timetable to his return and the injury is not believed to be season ending.

#Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says QB Trevor Lawrence has “just” a high-ankle sprain, with all other tests coming back clean. Pederson wouldn’t put a timetable on Lawrence’s recovery, but didn’t rule him out for this week. And not season-ending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2023

This is injury comes at a critical time for the Jaguars. Lawrence and this offense and just seemed to find their stride over the past month and looked like one of the better teams in the AFC and in the NFL. The fact that Lawrence avoided a major injury is good news as they ill need him to get back in time for the playoffs or hopefully sooner than that.

Jaguars’ WR Christian Kirk suffered a core muscle injury and, according to Doug Pederson, is now expected to miss “some time.” https://t.co/cDpM630zJR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2023

The Jaguars also lost wide receiver Christian Kirk to a core muscle injury that will require surgery. He is likley to miss 4-6 weeks or maybe more as his season is probably over. He could return if the Jaguars make a deep playoff run. Rookie Parker Washington played well in Kirk’s stead. He should be seen as the starting slot wide receiver going forward.

Who Will Start In Lawrence’s Absence?

C.J. Bethard played in relief of the injured Lawrence and was not too bad. He has starting experience when he started some games for the San Francisco 49ers. He will be the starter as long as Trevor Lawrence is out. Look for the Jaguars to add another quarterback once they get more information on Lawrence’s timetable to return.