Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland: What Is The UFC 293 Pay-Per-View Price?

Paul Kelly
UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland 1

UFC 293 is almost upon us as the greatest featherweight fighter of all time, Israel Adesanya, faces the next contender to his throne, Sean Strickland. UFC fans in the US can watch this highly anticipated UFC Middleweight Title fight via ESPN+ – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch this super-fight?

How Much Will The Adesanya vs Strickland UFC 293 Pay-Per-View Cost?

With just a matter of days until the first bell sounds, UFC fans around the world are excited at the prospect of watching the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland fight at UFC 293.

UFC fans from the United States can watch ‘The Last Stylebender’ vs ‘Tarzan’ this weekend exclusively live on UFC streaming site ESPN+. Not only is this a highly anticipated match-up for UFC gold at 185-pounds, but it is Izzy’s tenth straight UFC title fight.

Not only are UFC fans in for a treat with this compelling main event, but there is also a stellar undercard on show from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia. There are some huge names as well as some intriguing battles on the prelims too. Not to mention the mammoth heavyweight bout in the co-main event too.

The co-main event sees an intriguing heavyweight contest between Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov go down in some Top 10 action. Also on the main card is a compelling flyweight fight between Manuel Kape and the unbeaten Felipe dos Santos. Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane and Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj completes the main card at UFC 293.

There are also some hot prospects on the preliminary card such as Carlos Ulberg, Jack Jenkins and Jamie Mullarkey to name but a few.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

RELATED: When Is UFC 293? Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

All you’ll have to do to watch the full UFC 293 card, including the Adesanya vs Strickland main event, is pay the $79.99 PPV price as normal for huge UFC events like this one. If you are an existing ESPN+ subscriber, you just have to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view fee.

New ESPN subscribers can pay a bundle price of $124.98 for the UFC 293 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30%.

Watching MMA can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. This is no different with a price of $79.99 set for fans who want to tune in and watch Adesanya vs Strickland and the rest of the UFC 293 card.

In the lead up to the fight at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya is the -600 betting favorite to defend his UFC Middleweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Sean Strickland, goes into this rematch as the +450 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become UFC champion for the first time.

What a fight we have on our hands this weekend in the main event at UFC 293. Finger’s crossed the contest lives up to the pre-fight hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 293 main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
  • 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
