Is Lions' OC Ben Johnson Washington's #1 candidate to be their next head coach?

Zach Wolpin
In the 2023 season, the Commanders finished 4-13. While they were one of the worst teams in the league, there’s optimism in Washington. The team has a new General Manager and fired head coach Ron Rivera this offseason. Since then, the Commanders have met with several candidates for their head coaching vacancy. 

However, it seems like Washington was waiting to interview one particular person. The Commanders have been linked to Lions’ OC Ben Johnson as their next head coach. Detroit lost in the NFC Championship game this weekend. That finally gives the Commanders a chance to interview Johnson. Usually, candidates fly out and meet with the team at their facilities. Washington is meeting with Johnson in Detroit today for their first interview. Showing how interested they are in making him their next head coach.

Will the Commanders hire Ben Johnson to be their next head coach?


On Monday, the Commanders had two interviews for head coach. They are set to have another three today, one of them being Ben Johnson from the Lions. Reports around the league have pinned him as Washington’s #1 candidate for their head coaching vacancy. This is technically Johnson’s second interview with the team. He interviewed over Zoom before the divisional round started. Tuesday will be his first in-person interview with Washington.

For the last five seasons, Ben Johnson has been with the Detroit Lions. He’s spent the last two as their offensive coordinator and has done an incredible job revamping their offense. In two seasons with the Lions, his offense ranked ranked 2nd in yards and 3rd in points per game. If he does end up leaving, Detroit will be losing a key member of their staff. Johnson has excelled as an OC for the last two seasons and has earned himself a real chance at being a head coach in 2024. Seattle still has a head coaching vacancy and they’re reportedly interested in Johnson as well.


Even if the Commanders do hire Johnson, he’ll have a much different roster than the one he had in Detroit. The Lions were 12-5 this season and made it to the NFC Championship game. Washington was 4-13 and has the #2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Most draft analysts expect the team to take a QB with the second pick. There’s still a lot that needs to be done in Washington if they want to be a contending team in the NFC. Getting a franchise QB would be a great start. We’ll see if Ben Johnson gets the job or if another candidate is able to win over the Commanders.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
