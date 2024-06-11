NBA

Is JJ Redick not interested in being the Lakers’ second-option despite his desire to coach?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
JJ Redick pic 1
JJ Redick pic 1

For a few weeks now, JJ Redick has been the reported top candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers. NBA insider Shams Charania reported this news. However, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski had the scoop last week the Lakers were targeting UConn men’s basketball head coach Danny Hurley. 

Hurley met with the Lakers a few days ago, but it was reported on Monday that he was going to stay with the Huskies. He reportedly turned down a six-year, $70 million contract. That would have made him one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NBA. Now, the Lakers are shifting their focus to JJ Redick. Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill reported that some people around the league believe that Redick doesn’t want to be their second option.

Would JJ Redick turn down an opportunity to be the Lakers’ head coach?


The Lakers had their shot to land Danny Hurley but he did not take their offer. He’ll stay at UConn to try and lead them to a third-straight National title. This offseason, the coaching carousel is slowing down but Los Angeles still needs to find their head coach. After failing to get Danny Hurley, JJ Redick is the Lakers’ next top candidate. However, reports around the league have noted that Redick might not be interested in being the teams’ second option.

That would be quite the move from Redick if he were to turn down the Lakers’ head coaching job. Redick has been linked to the Lakers for a few weeks now. Despite that, the team had to take their shot at hiring Danny Hurley. You can’t pass up on a championship head coach. Additionally, Vincent Goodwill noted that Redick might not want to be part of the Lakers’ “circus”. The media landscape would be shocked to see Redick turn down an opportunity to be the head coach of a storied franchise like the Lakers.


Jovan Budha of The Athletic reported that the Lakers don’t have a consensus Plan B after losing out on coach Hurley. Many believed the team would stick with JJ Redick as their next candidate. However, Budha noted that there are mixed feelings on what the Lakers will do. JJ Redick has no previous coaching experience at any level. Los Angeles might be rethinking their decision to make Redick a candidate in the first place. Will JJ Redick be the next head coach of the Lakers or will the team turn to someone else?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Luka Doncic Mavericks pic
NBA

LATEST Luka Doncic is the only Mavericks player with multiple threes in the 2024 NBA Finals after two games

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 11 2024
JJ Redick pic 1
NBA
Is JJ Redick not interested in being the Lakers’ second-option despite his desire to coach?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 11 2024

For a few weeks now, JJ Redick has been the reported top candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers. NBA insider Shams Charania reported this news. However, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski…

Adam Silver NBA
NBA
Adam Silver hinted at three potential cities for NBA expansion teams in the future
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 10 2024

While the NBA Finals are still going on, the offseason is approaching. Twenty-eight of the league’s 30 teams are already in their offseason. Boston and Dallas are still battling for…

Jrue Holiday Celtics pic
NBA
Boston’s Jrue Holiday made NBA Finals history in their Game 2 win vs. the Mavericks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 10 2024
rsz thunder mavericks basketball ap
NBA
Mavericks Can Offer Dončić The Largest NBA Contract Ever In 2025
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 09 2024
rsz 21558805610
NBA
Boston Celtics Now Listed At -400 To Win The NBA Championship
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 09 2024
rsz 21557410330
NBA
Game 1 Of 2024 NBA Finals Grabs Just 11 Million Viewers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 08 2024
Arrow to top