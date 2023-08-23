NFL

Reigning Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams hasn’t decided whether he will enter the 2024 draft

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Caleb Williams USC pic
Caleb Williams USC pic

Ahead of the 2023 College Football season, USC QB Caleb Williams has an immense amount of hype surrounding him. He’s the reigning Heisman trophy winner who has the chance to win the award once again. Williams would be just the second player to ever win the Heisman in back-to-back seasons. 

With all that being said, the 21-year-old is still undecided about his future. He recently said that he’s unsure whether he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft, After all the success he’s already had, it would be a shock to see him come back for the 2024 college football season.

Caleb Williams will decide later in the year if he’s going to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft


Throughout his football journey, Caleb Williams has had one ultimate goal. He wants to be the #1 pick in the NFL Draft. After winning the Heisman trophy at USC last season, he’s primed to win the award once again. This week, Williams told ESPN that he’s unsure what he’s going to do after this season.

Most people anticipate the five-star recruit playing his third season of college football and then declaring for the draft. That’s what most players in his case would do. It’s possible that he’s looking to see who may own the first pick in the NFL draft once the season has actually started.

The 2022 college football season was Caleb William’s first year at USC. He was the QB at Oklahoma in 2021 with head coach Lincoln Riley as his play caller. When Riley went to USC, Willaims was quick to follow. It was the right decision for Williams who had a breakout season that likely changed the prohecotry of his career.

Last season, he threw for 4,537 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. On top of that, he added 382 yards rising and 10 more touchdowns. Williams loves being at USC with his coaches and teammates and is enjoying the ride he’s on. USC fell short of making the college football playoffs last season. With Williams back under center, the Trojans have as good a chance as anyone to be playing in the postseason for the national championship.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Chris Jones chiefs pic
NFL

LATEST Was Kansas City’s Chris Jones serious when he said he would sit out until ‘Week 8’ of the 2023 season?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Jamal Adams Seahawks pic
NFL
Jamal Adams will be activated off the PUP list this week after missing nearly the entire 2022 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

Since trading with the Jets for Jamal Adams, the Seahawks haven’t seen him play a full season yet. In Week 1 of the 2o22 season, Adams suffered a quad injury…

rsz tpkpxc04baumm6u9b9oh
NFL
Colts Depth Chart: Who Will Play RB If Jonathan Taylor Is Traded?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h

The Indianapolis Colts granted running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade on Monday, potentially signifying the end of his time in the city. There are plenty of rumors…

rsz btedz46t2fnlrmhnem432rf2ne
NFL
Chris Collinsworth Picks The Cincinnati Bengals To Win The Super Bowl
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
16920164267184
NFL
NFL Executives: Jonathan Taylor Is Not Worth A First Round Pick
Author image Owen Jones  •  20h
rsz ap23122584294016
NFL
Aaron Who? Jordan Love Has Been Impressive This Preseason
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h
Caleb Farleys home pic
NFL
Caleb Farley’s father tragically passed away yesterday after the 24-year-olds house exploded
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  21h
Arrow to top