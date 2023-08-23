Ahead of the 2023 College Football season, USC QB Caleb Williams has an immense amount of hype surrounding him. He’s the reigning Heisman trophy winner who has the chance to win the award once again. Williams would be just the second player to ever win the Heisman in back-to-back seasons.

With all that being said, the 21-year-old is still undecided about his future. He recently said that he’s unsure whether he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft, After all the success he’s already had, it would be a shock to see him come back for the 2024 college football season.

Caleb Williams will decide later in the year if he’s going to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft

Update: USC QB Caleb Williams claims he hasn’t decided if he will enter to the 2024 draft, via @PeteThamel Williams will likely be the #1 pick but maybe he wants to hold on to leverage in case he doesn’t want to go to the team that ends up picking first next year. Caleb:… pic.twitter.com/15dXTrtTRI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 23, 2023



Throughout his football journey, Caleb Williams has had one ultimate goal. He wants to be the #1 pick in the NFL Draft. After winning the Heisman trophy at USC last season, he’s primed to win the award once again. This week, Williams told ESPN that he’s unsure what he’s going to do after this season.

Most people anticipate the five-star recruit playing his third season of college football and then declaring for the draft. That’s what most players in his case would do. It’s possible that he’s looking to see who may own the first pick in the NFL draft once the season has actually started.

I don’t want to alarm anybody but we get to watch Caleb Williams play football THIS Saturday 🙌

pic.twitter.com/4A6L6VsJlZ — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) August 22, 2023

The 2022 college football season was Caleb William’s first year at USC. He was the QB at Oklahoma in 2021 with head coach Lincoln Riley as his play caller. When Riley went to USC, Willaims was quick to follow. It was the right decision for Williams who had a breakout season that likely changed the prohecotry of his career.

Last season, he threw for 4,537 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. On top of that, he added 382 yards rising and 10 more touchdowns. Williams loves being at USC with his coaches and teammates and is enjoying the ride he’s on. USC fell short of making the college football playoffs last season. With Williams back under center, the Trojans have as good a chance as anyone to be playing in the postseason for the national championship.