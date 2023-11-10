NFL

Is Bryce Young At Fault For His Early-Career Struggles? Or Is The Team To Blame?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers had a chance to pick up their second victory of the season on Thursday night as they went up against the also-lowly Chicago Bears. But they came up short in a showdown of rookie quarterbacks, which predictably became a defensive battle between two anemic offenses.

How Much Of The Panthers’ Struggles Rest On Bryce Young?

The Panthers are now 1-8 and are tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the worst record in the NFL, and Young hasn’t looked like the sure-fire prospect that made the Panthers select him first overall in the most recent draft.

It hasn’t helped that the guy drafted immediately after him is putting up better numbers than we’ve ever seen from a rookie. CJ Stroud is lighting the league on fire through the first half of the season, and currently has 14 touchdowns and has thrown just one interception. His Houston Texans are one of the surprise teams in the league at 4-4.

Bryce Young, on the other hand, has thrown 8 touchdowns and 7 picks. He entered the week with fewer passing yards than Kenny Pickett and Zach Wilson, and had the lowest QBR and 4th-lowest quarterback rating. He has looked like anything but a can’t-miss prospect, which has plenty of people already questioning if the Panthers made the right pick in the 2023 Draft.

Carolina Roster Is Devoid Of Elite Talent

But how much of the troubles are Young’s fault? The Panthers have a roster that is nearly devoid of any elite talent, and they traded away the player that would have been the team’s #1 wide receiver in order to acquire the rights to draft the rookie quarterback. The offensive line has done him no favors, as he has been sacked 4+ times on five different occasions this year, and they allowed eight pressures from Montez Sweat in his second game as a member of the Bears.

So while it may be easy to point at Bryce Young and use the “bust” label on a guy who has only played in 8 games, the circumstances surrounding the situation should be considered. The Panthers now have a mini-bye week after the Thursday night game, and will play against the Dallas Cowboys on the other side.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 231106083820 01 joshua dobbs nfl football game 1105
NFL

LATEST Minnesota Vikings Have More At Stake Than Any Other NFL Team In Week 10

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19min
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn2
NFL
NFL: Tonight Is The Rare “Win-Win” Situation For Chicago Bears
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  7h

The Carolina Panthers will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears for a Thursday Night Football showdown this evening, a game that will feature two of the bottom-tier teams…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn1
NFL
Bengals News: Tee Higgins Expected To Miss Week 10, Chase Limited
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  7h

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. After starting the season slow and limping out to a 1-3 start, they have won four in a…

Pierce Dameon 4 Alamy scaled 1
NFL
Texans Injury Report: Dameon Pierce And Nico Collins Not Practicing Today
Author image Owen Jones  •  9h
rsz 107322444 1698167615006 gettyimages 1466714856
NFL
Travis Kelce Will Be In Argentina To See Taylor Swift Show This Week
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9h
Steve Wilks 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks will be moving from the booth to the sideline in Week 10
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  11h
Justin Fields Bears pic
NFL
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said it’s hard to see Justin Fields as Chicago’s starting QB in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  12h
Arrow to top