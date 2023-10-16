Betting

NFL Odds: Could Bryce Young Be The First QB Benched In 2023?

Anthony R. Cardenas
We are a third of the way though the schedule for the 2023 NFL regular season, and we have yet to see a quarterback be officially benched. There have been many who have missed time due to injury, and there are some who have been pulled in-game only to be named the starter again the following week.

Which NFL Quarterback Will Be Benched First?

The odds on which QB will be benched first have been fluctuating all season long, but there is a new outright leader who could be demoted as early as this week. Here are the top three players on the board in the category at BetOnline:

1. Mac Jones (+150)

As the official wagering menu states, to be an official win, the quarterback must not start the following game due to non-injury. There has already been a quarterback that has been benched this season, as the Patriots have gone away from Mac Jones mid-game on two different occasions so far. But Bill Belichick continues to name him the starting quarterback, as New England has few other options that give them a chance of winning.

The Patriots have lost their last three games, and have the Bills and Dolphins looming on the schedule. Belichick may have no choice but to make a change if the embarrassing losses continue to pile up. Could the team eventually tank for Caleb Williams?

2. Desmon Ridder (+200)

Next on the board is Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has been hovering near the top of the list all season long. He had his best showing in Week 5 against the Houston Texans, putting up a 329 yard, 1 touchdown, 0 interception performance that saved his job for at least another week. He followed that up with another 300+ yard game, and threw two touchdowns against the Commanders in Week 6, but it was the 3 interceptions that he threw that ultimately cost his team the game.

If they do make a change, Taylor Heinicke would be the next in line to start.

3. Bryce Young (+600)

The Panthers don’t have much to play for at 0-6, and we all knew that this would be a learning and building year for rookie quarterback Bryce Young. It would benefit them to have Young get all the reps that he can while being bad enough to nab a valuable pick in next year’s draft. But the reps are no good if they are filled with losing.

The Panthers may consider benching Young not because of his performance, but because of the performance of the team in general. The early years in a quarterback’s career are prime for habit building, and the last thing a team wants to do to a #1 overall draft pick is instill losing habits.

