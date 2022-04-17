Best Irish Grand National Free Bets and Betting Offers For 2022 Race

The Irish Grand National is the big highlight on Easter Monday as another big field try and secure their place in Ireland’s horse racing hall of fame. 12 months ago we saw a shock 150/1 Irish Grand National winner, so this shows this Boylesports-sponsored 3m 5f race really can be won by any horse!
Here at SportsLens we’ve complied the best Irish Grand National horse racing betting offers and free bets to use on the big Fairyhouse race this Easter Monday (18th April) Yes, you may already have accounts with some of these bookmakers, but make sure you read on to see our select bunch of newer bookies – all with great free bet sign-up offers and prices on the Monday’s Irish Grand National.
Best Irish Grand National Free Betting Offers and Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
How To Claim Your Irish Grand National Horse Racing Free Bets
- Pick a leading bookmaker from our lists on this page (click on link)
- Just fill out their easy and simple registration form
- Deposit and place an initial bet that meets their free bet terms (see below)
Top Six Irish Grand National Horse Racing Betting Offers For Easter Monday 18th April
Irish Grand National Sponsors – Boylesports – Have A £20 FREE Irish Grand National Bet To Claim
Claiming the BoyleSports Irish Grand National FREE BET bonus is so easy and can be done by anyone 18+ by just following the instructions below.
Key Terms to Claim Your Irish Grand National Free Bet
- Click here to sign up to BoyleSports
- Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater
- Receive £20 of Free Bets
- Money back if 2nd to SP Fav (on selected races)
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
William Hill Irish Grand National Free Bet Offer: £30 in Fairyhouse Races Free Bets
William Hill are one of the leaders and pioneers in the world of betting – they’ve been a top name in the bookmaking industry since 1934! So they are a bookie you can put your full trust in ahead of the 2022 Irish Grand National this Easter Monday and one that have a stack of sports betting markets – including the horse racing at Fairyhouse.
Plus, the William Hill teams have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get invloved.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Key Terms to Claim Your Irish Grand National Free Bet
- Click here and sign up to William Hill.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 Free bet
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £40 Free Bet (2x£15)
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Virgin Bet Irish Grand National Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Get £20 in free bet to use on the Irish Grand National on Monday 18th April by betting just £10 with the Virgin Bet Fairyhouse races betting offer:
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
How to claim the Irish Grand National Meeting Betting Offer:
- Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here
- Deposit £10 and bet on the sportsbook at odds of 1.5 or more
- Get £20 in Virgin Bet Free Bets on settlement
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
bet365 Irish Grand National Free Bet Sign-up Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For The Fairyhouse card
bet365 a bookmaker with one of the best reputations on the planey – so they are a ‘must-have’ to have on your side if you are having a bet on the 2022 Irish Grand National.
We’ve an exclusive SportsLens bet365 joining offer that requires to you bet just £10 and get £50 in bet credits which you could then use on the Irish Grand National on Easter Monday.
ITV 4/1+ Horse Racing Betting Offer – Plus, once you are an existing bet365 customer, you can also tap into their top ongoing offers – including if you back a Fairyhouse winner at SP odds of 4/1 (or bigger) – they will give you a free bet (up to £50) – just place a bet at the same stake (up to £50) on the next ITV Fairyhouse race (full details of this cracking ITV offer are on their site) – plus we’ve listed the Fairyhouse LIVE ITV races below on this page to help you with this offer. (Note: ITV4 races are also included in this offer)
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
How To Claim Your bet365 £50 Fairyhouse races Free Bet
- Click here and sign up to Bet365.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.20) or greater and Get £50 in Bet Credits
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £50 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
888Sport Irish Grand National Meeting: £30 in Free Bets (when you place your first £10 bet)
Grab a £30 free bet to use on the Fairyhouse races with 888Sport – just place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve signed up and deposited with them – oh, and you’ll also get a £10 casino free bonus too if that’s your thing.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Key Terms to Claim Your Irish Grand National Free Bet
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get £20 in Free Bets
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £20 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
BetUK Irish Grand National Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets For the big Fairyhouse race.
BetUK are one of the newer bookies on the block, but one you can trust and one that has an array of great offers and competitive prices, plus with a superb £30 free bet sign-up offer there’s a lot to like about BetUK.
New customers can snap up a free £30 bet with BetUK, by just placing a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds are just 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the £30 free Irish Grand National bet.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
How To Claim Your BetUK £30 Irish Grand National Free Bet
- Click here and sign up to BetUK.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
How To Use The Irish Grand National Free Bets
Once your bookmaker FREE BETS has been plonkked onto your new betting accounts (after meeting the terms) you are then totally free to use them on any sportsbook markets that bookmaker has.
Including Monday’s Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse (5pm). Fairyhouse raceoucourse has a decent 8-race card with four of the races being shown LIVE on ITV4.
- 3:15 – Fairyhouse Steel Handicap Hurdle (4yo+ 0-140) 2m5½f ITV4
- 3:50 – Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle (Grade 2) (5yo+) 2m4f ITV4
- 4:20 – Devenish Chase (Grade 2) (5yo+) 2m4f ITV4
- 5:00 – BoyleSports IRISH GRAND NATIONAL Chase (Extended Handicap Chase) (Grade A) (5yo+) 3m5f ITV4
Plus, with all other sports covered too on our bookmaker’s sites, then you can always check out their large array of sports betting markets on each bookie site – including football, golf, boxing, tennis or cricket (a full list of their sports can be found online).
Do You Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With ‘Must-See’ Free Bets To Use On The 2022 Irish Grand National
See below our select list of newer, but totally trusted bookmakers, that will have prices ahead of the Irish Grand National on Monday 18th April and all have superb free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Fairyhouse Race Times – Monday 18th April 2022
- 2:05 – Farmhouse Foods Novice Handicap Hurdle (4yo+) 2m RTV
- 2:40 – Donohue Marquees Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2) (4yo) 2m RTV
- 3:15 – Fairyhouse Steel Handicap Hurdle (4yo+ 0-140) 2m5½f ITV4
- 3:50 – Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle (Grade 2) (5yo+) 2m4f ITV4
- 4:20 – Devenish Chase (Grade 2) (5yo+) 2m4f ITV4
- 5:00 – BoyleSports IRISH GRAND NATIONAL Chase (Extended Handicap Chase) (Grade A) (5yo+) 3m5f ITV4
- 5:40 – beautybasket.ie Handicap Chase (5yo+) 3m½f RTV
- 6:10 – Leinster Reinforcements & Brazil Piling (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race (4-7yo) 2m RTV
More Irish Grand National Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets