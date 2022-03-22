IPL 2022: Three greatest matches in the history of the T20 league

IPL 2022 is set to begin from 26 March, with 10 teams from across the country competing for the coveted title. With the popular T20 league starting in a few days, lets take a look at some of the greatest matches in the history of Indian Premier League.

1- Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab (IPL 2010)

MS Dhoni is one of the greatest Indian players of all time who could single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. The wicket-keeper batsman was at the peak of his powers when Chennai Super Kings took on the Kings XI Punjab in the match 54 of the IPL 2010.

CSK had to win this match to reach the semi-finals but their chances looked slim when they were struggling at 27-2 while chasing the 193 runs target. However, Suresh Raina and Badrinath’s explosive batting brought them back in the game.

With 16 needed from the final over of Irfan Pathan, victory still looked very difficult for Chennai. But MS Dhoni smashed two blistering sixers and a four to clinch a superb win.

2- Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2018)

The headlines of this match should all have been about the magnificent 88-off-36-balls knock of Andre Russell. However, the Jamaican’s brilliant batting was overshadowed by the spectacular chase of the Chennai Super Kings.

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and Sam Billings all contributed their part while chasing Kolkata’s 203 runs target. However, the match still looked to be slipping from their hands when they required 17 from the final over. But Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja proved themselves more than capable of completing the task as CSK claimed victory by five wickets with a ball to spare.

3- Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (IPL 2019)

Mumbai Indians were restricted to a moderate 149 runs by Chennai Super Kings in the final of the IPL 2019, with Deepak Chahar picking up three wickets. CSK looked on course to win their fourth title when they needed 18 off 12 balls with set batsman Shane Watson still at the crease.

However, Lasith Malinga bowled a superb last over to claim a memorable victory for Mumbai by one run.