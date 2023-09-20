Soccer

Inter Miami’s Support Of Striking Hotel Workers Sets The Right Precedent In Soccer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLS Star Lionel Messi Has Been The Best Transfer Of The Summer
MLS Star Lionel Messi Has Been The Best Transfer Of The Summer

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates recently supported the hotel workers striking in southern California, showing that they are sympathetic toward the employees’ plight.

Lionel Messi & Inter Miami Caught In The Middle Of Hotel Workers’ Strike

According to a report by Yahoo Sports, Messi and Co. mates were set to stay at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica ahead of their Major League Soccer (MLS) clash with Los Angeles FC (LAFC) on September 3. It was one of the 13 hotels that had seen their workers walk out in protest. Upon learning of Inter Miami’s itinerary, Unite Here Local 11, the local union representing the workers in the area, urged the MLS stars to support their fight for improved working conditions and fair pay.

A statement from Unite Here Local 11 read:

Just two weeks ago, workers at the Fairmont Miramar called for a boycott of their hotel after hotel security officers were videoed violently attacking their own employees while they attempted to establish a picket line. 

As housekeepers, cooks, bellmen, and servers, we ask Lionel Messi and his teammates to stand in solidarity with us and stay out of the Fairmont Miramar.

Many expected the union’s plea to fall on deaf ears, but thanks to their strong links with the MLS Players Association, Messi and Co. responded positively.

Miami Issued An Empathetic Statement Ahead Of LAFC Clash

When the Herons arrived in Los Angeles ahead of their clash with LAFC, they issued a statement via MLSPA, saying they were happy to take their business elsewhere. The MLSPA statement read:

The MLSPA is proud to stand with the striking workers at the Fairmont Miramar and other LA-area hotels. 

We applaud the decision by MLS and Inter Miami to change hotels this weekend. We urge all of the hotels to reach fair contracts with their workers ASAP.

Big-name celebrities often ignore such calls in order to maintain a neutral image, which makes Inter Miami’s stance all the more refreshing. Their conscious decision to stand together with fellow professionals could send ripples around the world of soccer and compel teams and players to be more mindful of the real issues around them.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United And Bayern Munich Logo
Soccer

LATEST 5 Players Who Have Played For Both Manchester United & Bayern Munich

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
Manchester United Owners The Glazers
Soccer
“Parties Involved Are Nervous” – Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Manchester United Takeover Saga
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that parties involved in the Manchester United takeover have grown nervous, adding that although the sale has not yet been finalized, things are happening…

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Names His Favorites For The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has called Manchester City the favorites to with the UEFA Champions League this season. The manager believes City’s unmatched squad depth gives them an edge…

champ league US
Soccer
How to Bet On The Champions League in California | CA Sports Betting Sites For Soccer
Author image Andy Newton  •  22h
Sportslens logo
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer Rumor: Blaugrana To Scout 18-Year-Old Midfielder During UEFA Champions League Matchday 1
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
champions league
Soccer
How to Bet On The Champions League in Canada | CA Sports Betting Sites For Soccer
Author image Andy Newton  •  22h
champ league US
Soccer
How to Bet On The Champions League in the USA | US Sports Betting Sites For Soccer
Author image Andy Newton  •  22h
Arrow to top