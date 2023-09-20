Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates recently supported the hotel workers striking in southern California, showing that they are sympathetic toward the employees’ plight.

Lionel Messi & Inter Miami Caught In The Middle Of Hotel Workers’ Strike

According to a report by Yahoo Sports, Messi and Co. mates were set to stay at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica ahead of their Major League Soccer (MLS) clash with Los Angeles FC (LAFC) on September 3. It was one of the 13 hotels that had seen their workers walk out in protest. Upon learning of Inter Miami’s itinerary, Unite Here Local 11, the local union representing the workers in the area, urged the MLS stars to support their fight for improved working conditions and fair pay.

A statement from Unite Here Local 11 read:

“Just two weeks ago, workers at the Fairmont Miramar called for a boycott of their hotel after hotel security officers were videoed violently attacking their own employees while they attempted to establish a picket line.

“As housekeepers, cooks, bellmen, and servers, we ask Lionel Messi and his teammates to stand in solidarity with us and stay out of the Fairmont Miramar.”

Many expected the union’s plea to fall on deaf ears, but thanks to their strong links with the MLS Players Association, Messi and Co. responded positively.

Miami Issued An Empathetic Statement Ahead Of LAFC Clash

When the Herons arrived in Los Angeles ahead of their clash with LAFC, they issued a statement via MLSPA, saying they were happy to take their business elsewhere. The MLSPA statement read:

“The MLSPA is proud to stand with the striking workers at the Fairmont Miramar and other LA-area hotels.

“We applaud the decision by MLS and Inter Miami to change hotels this weekend. We urge all of the hotels to reach fair contracts with their workers ASAP.”

Big-name celebrities often ignore such calls in order to maintain a neutral image, which makes Inter Miami’s stance all the more refreshing. Their conscious decision to stand together with fellow professionals could send ripples around the world of soccer and compel teams and players to be more mindful of the real issues around them.