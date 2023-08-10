A little over five-and-a-half years ago, Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami came to life. Co-owned by legendary footballer David Beckham, Miami has made quite a name for itself in such a short span. The Herons are not the best soccer team in America, not by a long shot, but thanks to strategic signings, they have emerged as one of the most popular.

Today, we will take a look at the 10 Inter Miami players who have scored the most goals since they started playing in the Eastern Conference in 2020. Here are the all-time leading scorers in Miami’s history:

#10 Robbie Robinson – 6 goals

Winner of the Hermann Trophy in 2019, Robbie Robinson is the first name on today’s list. The 24-year-old winger joined Inter Miami from Clemson Tigers in January 2020 and has made great progress since. Although not a regular, Robinson is often called off the bench to inject dynamism into the team.

Robinson has thus far played 52 matches for Miami in all competitions, scoring six times and providing two assists. The 24-year-old sees his contract expire in December 2023.

#9 Brek Shea – 6 goals

Brek Shea joined Inter Miami as a free agent in June 2020, a little over six months after leaving Atlanta United. Naturally a left-winger, Shea played 47 games for Vice City, scoring six times. All of his goals for Miami came in the MLS.

The former USA international left Miami as a free agent at the end of his contract in January 2023. Failing to find a new project, the 33-year-old called time on his professional soccer career in May.

#8 Ariel Lassiter – 6 goals

Left-winger Ariel Lassiter joined Inter Miami from Houston Dynamo in December 2021. Capable of playing on either wing, Lassiter went on to make 41 appearances for the Herons, recording six goals and four assists in all competitions. Four of his goals came in the MLS while the remaining two arrived in the US Open Cup.

The Costa Rican was deemed surplus by the club towards the end of the first quarter of 2023. A month later, in April, he was sold to Montreal for a $649,140 fee.

#7 Rodolfo Pizarro – 7 goals

In February 2020, Inter Miami splurged a sizable $11.98 million fee to sign attacking midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro from Monterrey. Over the next couple of seasons, the Mexican midfielder appeared in 62 matches for Miami in all competitions, scoring seven times and providing 10 assists.

By the start of the 2022 MLS campaign, Pizarro fell out of favor at the DRV PNK Stadium and was loaned out to his former club Monterrey. He returned to Miami at the end of the campaign only to leave for AEK Athens as a free agent in July.

#6 Lewis Morgan – 7 goals

Inter Miami signed Lewis Morgan from Scottish Premiership side Celtic in January 2020. Between January 2020 and December 2021, the winger scored seven goals and claimed seven assists in 58 appearances across competitions. All of his goals came in the MLS.

In December 2021, Miami agreed to sell the player to Ney York Red Bulls for a fee of $1.2 million. Morgan hit the ground running at his new club, scoring 14 goals in 32 MLS appearances for New York in his debut campaign.

#5 Josef Martinez – 7 goals

Lionel Messi’s partner up top, Josef Martinez has been quite effective since joining Inter Miami in January 2023. The Venezuelan center-forward, who can also play as a left-winger and a second-striker, has racked up seven goals and two assists for Inter Miami in 28 appearances. Six of his seven goals for Miami have come in the MLS, with the other coming in the Leagues Cup.

The 30-year-old has been in America since signing for Atlanta United in 2017. He has thus far scored 104 MLS goals in 154 appearances to emerge as the ninth-highest scorer in the league’s history.

#4 Lionel Messi – 7 goals

Since joining Inter Miami as a free agent in the middle of July, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has played four Leagues Cup matches, netting a whopping seven goals. Over the course of his legendary career, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has reached many astonishing milestones. And becoming a club’s fourth all-time top scorer after just four games has to be right up there.

Messi kicked off his Inter Miami journey with a match-winning free-kick against Cruz Azul. He then went on to bag consecutive braces against Atlanta United and Orlando City. Finally, on his most recent outing, he scored twice, including a free-kick, and put away his penalty kick in the shootout to help the Herons to a hard-fought win over FC Dallas.

Given the form Messi is in, it would not be surprising to see him reach the summit by the end of his debut season.

#3 Robert Taylor – 8 goals

With eight goals to his name, Inter Miami left-winger Robert Taylor is the third-highest scorer in the club’s history. The 28-year-old is lightning quick, puts in a shift at the back, and has struck up a great partnership with Lionel Messi.

Since joining from SK Brann in February 2022, Taylor has appeared in 64 games for Miami in all competitions, scoring five times in MLS and thrice in the Leagues Cup. The Finland international sees his contract expire in December 2023.

#2 Leonardo Campana – 16 goals

Leonardo Campana, 23, has been scoring at an impressive rate since joining Inter Miami from Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2022. He initially joined Vice City on loan but a permanent transfer, worth just over $2.5 million, was agreed at the start of the 2023 MLS campaign.

At Inter Miami, Campana has thus far amassed 16 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions, with 15 of his goals coming in MLS. The center-forward also has four assists to his name.

#1 Gonzalo Higuain – 29 goals

Having scored 29 goals in 70 appearances in all competitions, former Real Madrid ace Gonzalo Higuain has emerged as the all-time top goalscorer in Inter Miami’s history. Higuain joined Miami as a free agent in September 2020 after running down his contract at Juventus. Between 2020 and 2022, the former Argentina international appeared in 70 games in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and providing 11 assists.

The 35-year-old retired from professional football following his stint in Miami.