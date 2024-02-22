Soccer

Inter Miami 2-0 Real Salt Lake: Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez Pop Up With Timely Assists To Secure Win In MLS Opener

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Lionel Messi Provides Assist As Inter Miami Snatch First MLS Win
Lionel Messi Provides Assist As Inter Miami Snatch First MLS Win

Inter Miami welcomed Real Salt Lake to the newly christened Chase Stadium for the first game of the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign. With Miami securing only one win in their seven pre-season matches in 2024, many had reservations about the condition of Lionel Messi’s team. The doubts were soon allayed, as the hosts started dominating proceedings from the get-go and ultimately walked away with a deserved 2-0 victory.

Robert Taylor & Diego Gomez Shine, Luis Suarez Claims Assist In Competitive Debut For Inter Miami

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino fielded a strong starting XI for the MLS opener on Wednesday night (February), featuring Barcelona quartet Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and debutant Luis Suarez. Inter Miami started brightly, drawing cheers from fans with their slick passes and sharp movement. Only a minute into the game, Suarez lobbed the ball into the Real Salt Lake penalty box, hoping to find his teammate Messi. Much to the displeasure of home fans, Messi could not get on the end of the pass.

Fifteen minutes later, Messi went for goal with a sweetly struck free-kick. Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath was beaten, but a defender popped up with a timely headed clearance to keep his team from going behind. Following a couple more attempts, the Herons finally got their breakthrough in the 39th minute, with Robert Taylor claiming the first goal of the 2024 MLS season. Messi found the Finnish winger with a slide-rule pass, and he found the back of the net with a cool finish.

Real Salt Lake created a few presentable opportunities in the second half. However, they failed to apply the finishing touch. Having withstood the pressure, Inter Miami finally put the game to bed in the 83rd minute. Receiving the ball from Messi, Suarez directed it into Diego Gomez’s path. The 20-year-old promptly got his shot away and found the bottom-left corner.

Lionel Messi Was The Man Of The Match In MLS Opener

Lionel Messi was not on the scoresheet against Real Salt Lake, but he was easily Miami’s standout performer. Messi was at the heart of everything positive on Wednesday. He carried the ball gracefully, passed it around without breaking a sweat, and created chances at will. Not only did he create Taylor’s goal with his through ball, but he also prompted Miami’s second of the night. The Barcelona legend barged into the final third from deep, leaving a couple of defenders in his wake before laying it off to Suarez.

Throughout the game, the Inter Miami skipper created four chances, tested the keeper twice, played 13 passes into the final third, won four duels, and drew two fouls. Talk about leading from the front!

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Lionel Messi Provides Assist As Inter Miami Snatch First MLS Win
Soccer

LATEST Inter Miami 2-0 Real Salt Lake: Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez Pop Up With Timely Assists To Secure Win In MLS Opener

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 22 2024
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Is The Most Successful Manager In The Premier League
Soccer
WATCH: Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Tells Journalists His Life is ‘Better’ Than Theirs
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 21 2024

Pep Guardiola left serious journalists all over the world seething on Tuesday with a statement in a post-match press conference after his Manchester City team beat Brentford. During the press…

Arsenal Have Conceded The Least Number Of Goals In Premier League
Soccer
Arsenal, Liverpool And Manchester United Among The Suitors For Serie A Star Ederson
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 21 2024

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are the latest Premier League clubs to join the pursuit for Serie A star Ederson. The Atalanta midfielder is one of the most in-demand players…

PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
“You have to see the mistakes that were made” – Ivan Helguera Urges Real Madrid To Be Careful As Kylian Mbappe Deal Nears Completion
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 21 2024
Lionel Messi Inter Miami
Soccer
MLS: Inter Miami Vs. Real Salt Lake – Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 21 2024
Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Is One Of The Youngest Players To Score In Six Consecutive Games
Soccer
“Don’t criticise because he will shut your mouth” – Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Sends Erling Haaland Warning After Brentford Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 21 2024
1001502481 e1620477887357
Soccer
Premier League Trio Join Race For Bologna And Netherlands U21 Forward Joshua Zirkzee
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 21 2024
Arrow to top