Inter Miami Co-Owner David Beckham Names Team That Had Him “Worried” In Lionel Messi Pursuit

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Lionel Messi And Inter Miami Owner David Beckham

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has admitted that he was worried when Barcelona expressed their desire to bring Lionel Messi back to Spain over the summer.

Lionel Messi’s Old Club Barcelona Had David Beckham Worried

Beckham-owned Inter Miami shocked the world when they secured Messi’s services in July, beating competition from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal and the Argentinian’s old club Barcelona.

The Manchester United icon, who had worked on the Messi deal for years, was worried when the Blaugrana made a bid to bring their talisman back. Speaking to The Times, Beckham admitted he doubted Miami’s chances of signing Messi, as Barcelona tugged on the attacker’s heartstrings.

The Englishman said (via GOAL):

We always knew there would be competition. The time I got a bit worried was when Barcelona showed interest. The club obviously pulls on his heartstrings and he never really got to say the goodbye he deserved there. That was the only time I started to worry he might go somewhere else. 

But we did everything possible — me, Jorge, and Jose [Mas]. And then getting that phone call that he’s decided to come to us… It still gives me goosebumps.”

Beckham also said it was always his dream to sign Messi, adding it still felt surreal seeing him wear Miami’s bright pink shirt.

I promised the fans and people of Miami that I wanted to bring some of the best players in the world. I am sure every owner says that. But, from day one, he was the dream player I wanted to bring to Miami. I see him in our kit, I watch him train and play, and I can’t believe that we have Lionel Messi in our club.”

Messi Has Already Made History At Inter Miami

Inter Miami fought long and hard to sign the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, and it is safe to say that their efforts were worth it. In his debut season, Messi carried the Herons to their first-ever silverware — the Leagues Cup. The Argentina icon scored 10 times and claimed an assist in seven games to bring the trophy home.

He also won his eighth Ballon d’Or as an Inter Miami player on October 30. It was the first time that an active MLS player had won the coveted individual accolade.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
