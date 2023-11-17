NBA

In an effort to stop their six-game losing streak, Russell Westbrook has requested to come off the bench for the Clippers

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Russell Westbrook Clippers pic
Russell Westbrook Clippers pic

After starting the 2023-24 season 3-1, the Clippers have lost six games in a row. Since trading for James Harden, LA has lost five straight games. It’s been far from what they’ve envisioned since acquiring Harden from the 76ers. The combination of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Harden in the starting lineup has not worked. 

That’s why the veteran PG Russell Westbrook has spoken up to the coaching staff in an effort to make a change. Westbrook requested to come off the bench on Friday night vs. the Rockets. It will be his first game coming off the bench for LA, but he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. A selfless move by the 35-year-old.

Russell Westbrook will be coming off the bench on Friday night vs. Houston


According to league sources, Russell Westbrook went up to his coaching staff and requested to come off the bench. It’s been clear over this six-game losing streak the team needs something to be fixed. Westbrook had the idea of coming off the bench and head coach Ty Lue was willing to give it a try. In his place, Terrance Mann will be starting for the Clippers on Friday vs. the Rockers.

The 35-year-old PG will be coming off the bench with the second unit. He’s hoping to bring a spark of energy off the bench and help the players on the second unit build chemistry. Westbrook is selfless and doesn’t care about not being in the starting lineup. Right now, all anyone wants to do on the Clippers is stop their six-game losing streak before the losses start to add up quickly.

This move could be beneficial for the Clippers in a number of ways. Not only does Westbrook bring leadership off the bench, but it allows James Harden to play freely with the starters. Westbrook is averaging (5.7) assists and Harden is averaging (4.2) assists per game with the Clippers. Both of their assists averages should go up if Westbrook continues to come off the bench.

Harden led the league in assists last season and was being held back with all the talent in LA’s starting five. Westbrook coming off the bench is a move that the Clippers hope can turn their season around for the better. The Clippers are at home tonight to face the Rockets at 10:30 p.m. EST.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Russell Westbrook Clippers pic
NBA

LATEST In an effort to stop their six-game losing streak, Russell Westbrook has requested to come off the bench for the Clippers

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
1786610122.0
NBA
Klay Thompson Struggles As Warriors Lose 5th Game In A Row
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  10h

The Golden State Warriors played their second game in a row without star guard Stephen Curry on Thursday night, and the team struggled once again without the availability of its…

rsz rawimage1
NBA
Warriors News: Kuminga Will Start In Place Of Draymond Green
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h

The Golden State Warriors have some roster shuffling to do for the next couple of weeks. On Wednesday, it was announced that forward Draymond Green would be suspended for five…

rsz 17001142470140
NBA
NBA: Perkins To Anthony Davis – “Show Some Damn Pride, Bro”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  15h
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn3
NBA
Dillon Brooks Speaks On Grizzlies Situation: “I’m The Scapegoat”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h
Bradley Beal Suns pic
NBA
Suns Injury Report: Bradley Beal has played in only three of Phoenix’s 11 games so far in 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 16 2023
rsz timberwolves warriors basketball 23319134348966 e1700020420241
NBA
Rudy Gobert Calls Out Draymond Green After Wolves And Warriors Scuffle
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 15 2023
Arrow to top