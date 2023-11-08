NBA

Clippers Injury Report: Terance Mann will make his 2023-24 season debut tonight for Los Angeles

Zach Wolpin
A little over a week ago, the 76ers and Clippers made a deal that sent Harden to LA. The Clippers now have Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Harden all in the starting lineup. In their first game together, the Clippers’ new starting five lost 11-97 to the Knicks on Monday. 

Tonight, the Clippers will finish their three-game road trip in Brooklyn to face the Nets. Making his season debut for Los Angeles is Terance Mann who missed the first six games with an ankle injury. He’ll be on a minutes restriction, but Mann is another valuable depth piece for a Clippers team that wants to make a deep postseason run later in the year.

Terance Mann is expected to make his season debut tonight for the Clippers


In 2019, Terance Mann was a second-round pick by the Clippers, going 48th overall. He’s grown since the time he was drafted and is a key player for the Clippers even if he doesn’t start this season. Mann has been used to that over his career with LA. He played 81 games in 2021-22 and another 81 games in 2022-23. The 27-year-old has also made at least 30 starts in each of those two seasons.

Shortly before the start of 2023-24, Mann injured his ankle. That caused him to miss the Clippers’ first six games of the season, but he’ll be back tonight vs. the Nets. Mann was speculated in trades all offseason by the Clippers. However, he was one player that the team insisted on keeping. Terance Mann is valued highly by the Clippers.


Mann played a career-high (28.6) minutes per game in 2021-22. Last season, his minutes per game dropped to (23.1) when Russell Westbrook was acquired in-season by the Clippers. While the team has added two former MVPs in the last calendar year, they never let go of Mann and that says something. He’ll make his season debut in his hometown of Brooklyn tonight vs. the Nets.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
