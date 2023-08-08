Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed he does not see Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich this summer. The Englishman believes his countryman would rather stay in the Premier League and go for Alan Shearer’s top-scorer record.

Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer. According to reports, the German juggernauts recently tabled a massive $109.81 million deal for the 30-year-old, only for Spurs to turn them down. It is believed that Bayern will hold internal discussions to figure out how to proceed.

Tottenham have rejected Bayern €100m package bid for Harry Kane — as called by @David_Ornstein. Daniel Levy said no to German club proposal. ⚪️⛔️ #THFC Bayern will discuss internally on how to proceed after proposal turned down — meeting will take place soon. pic.twitter.com/jLAtv6uEWQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2023

Neville says he will be shocked if Kane leaves Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich

Amid Bayern links, United icon Nevile has put in his two cents about Kane’s future, stating that he will be shocked if Kane leaves the Premier League this summer.

Speaking on The Overlap, the former Manchester United defender said:

“I’m hoping they’re [Manchester United] watching what’s happening, they’re seeing that an £86 million ($109.81 million) deal might get agreed with Bayern Munich and Kane goes ‘I’m not going’.

“I might be wrong here, I’ve no idea and I have no contact with Harry Kane whatsoever. I’ll be stunned if Kane goes to Bayern Munich.”

Neville concluded by adding:

“If he doesn’t want to break that Premier League goalscoring record, I’ll be absolutely stunned if he goes to Bayern. They are a huge club by the way, but I just don’t see that.”

Harry Kane is inching closer to Alan Shearer’s Premier League record

Harry Kane, who has been at Tottenham Hotspur since joining their youth side in 2004, has played 320 Premier League matches. The striker, who also has a penchant for creating goalscoring opportunities, has scored 213 times and claimed 46 assists. Kane needs 48 goals to break Alan Shearer’s record (260 goals) and become Premier League’s all-time top scorer. Considering the fact that Kane amassed 47 goals in his last two seasons, it might take him a couple of seasons to take his tally beyond Shearer’s.

Kane sees his Tottenham Hotspur contract expire in less than a year (June 2024) and is yet to sign an extension. Unless Spurs sell him over the next three weeks or tie him down to a new contract, they could lose their talisman for free next summer.