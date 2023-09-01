NFL

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
In the 2014 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers selected Mike Evans 7th overall out of Texas A&M. Since joining the league, he’s been one of the most reliable WRs. Evans is the only player in NFL history to have 1,000+ receiving yards in the first nine seasons to start their career. 

The 2023 season is set to be Evans’ 10th season in Tampa Bay, but it could be his last. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, this is “likely” the 30-year-old’s final season with the Buccaneers. Evans wants a new long-term deal and the Bucs haven’t offered one. His agents said that the contract discussion will stop as of September 10. One day before their first game of the 2023 season.

Are the Buccaneers truly considering not resigning Mike Evans to a long-term deal?


Mike Evans’ agents at Day 1 Sports and Entertainment said the WR will look to play elsewhere if a deal cannot be reached by September 9. They said he wants to play for a team that wants him. He clearly doesn’t feel wanted by the only team he’s played for in his NFL career. Additionally, his agents noted that Evans also wants to play for a team that wants him to join and help win a Super Bowl.

The four-time Pro Bowler is entering the final season of a five-year, $82.5 million contract extension. Evans will earn a base salary of $13 million and was paid a $1.5 million roster bonus in March. NFL insider Dan Graziano reported that Mike Evans could possibly be a trade target during the regular season.


Over his nine seasons with Tampa Bay, Mike Evans hasn’t played less than 13 games in a season. He’s played in 15 or more games in eight of his nine professional seasons. On top of that, he’s had 1,000+ receiving yards in each season he’s been with the Bucs. It’s hard to find that kind of consistency over a decade-long stretch. Evans just recently turned 30 and is still playing like one of the best WRs in the NFL.

However, he won’t have Tom Brady as his starter this season. The Bucs had an open QB competition that lasted until right before their third preseason game. Veteran Baker Mayfield won the job over Kyle Trask. Evans has been consistent with a number of QBs over his career and his next challenge is trying to develop chemistry for this season with Mayfield. Even if a contract extension doesn’t happen, Evans is still going to give it his all for Tampa Bay in 2023.

