Soccer

“I Was a Little Bit Surprised” – Pundit Says New Liverpool Signing May Not Be a Good Fit

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Looks On
Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Looks On

Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has said that he was surprised when Liverpool signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in the summer transfer window. Schwarzer thinks that although Mamardashvili is a good goalkeeper, he may not fit into Arne Slot’s system.

Liverpool paid a handsome €30 million ($31.8 million) fee to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from La Liga side Valencia on August 28, 2024. The Merseysiders, however, did not incorporate him into the squad. They sent him back to Valencia on a year-long loan, meaning he will become a member of the first team next summer.

The move came as a surprise to many, as first-choice keeper Alisson (32) and backup stopper Caoimhin Kelleher (25) are more than capable of manning the goal for the foreseeable future.

Mark Schwarzer Says Giorgi Mamardashvili May Not Click at Liverpool

Schwarzer, who kept 153 clean sheets in 514 Premier League matches, thinks Mamardashvili is an excellent player but lacks one attribute that is crucial to thrive at Liverpool.

Speaking on the Optus Sport Football Podcast, he said (via TBR):

The thing about that is, and we talked about it at the Euros as well, his strong point isn’t playing with the ball at his feet, Mamardashvili. 

He’s okay, but he is not the goalkeeper. That’s why I was a little bit surprised by Liverpool signing him, not in terms of, I think he is a top-class goalkeeper, I loved him at the Euros, I thought he was brilliant, I just don’t know whether he is the type of goalkeeper that Liverpool would want.

He added:

I don’t understand it because I don’t think he is the blueprint of goalkeeper that they would have, like Alisson or even Kelleher with the ball at his feet, because they are very, very good.

Like Jurgen Klopp, Slot also prefers a goalkeeper who is good with the ball at his feet. This allows Liverpool to play out from the back even against high-quality opponents. A goalkeeper who is comfortable on the ball also serves as a get-out-of-jail card for defenders, as they can pass the ball back to him to relieve some pressure.

Of course, Slot was in on the decision to sign Mamardashvili. So, we can safely assume that Slot will find a way to shield the Georgian’s weaknesses and highlight his strengths when he joins the team next summer.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Looks On
Soccer

LATEST “I Was a Little Bit Surprised” – Pundit Says New Liverpool Signing May Not Be a Good Fit

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 13 2024
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Soccer
Report: Chelsea Faces Competition From Two Premier League Clubs for Primeira Liga Defender
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 13 2024

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing gifted Benfica defender Tomas Araujo. However, the Blues are not the only team keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, with two other…

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid and Barcelona Interested in 22-Year-Old Premier League Defender
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 13 2024

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly keeping a close eye on Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. The 22-year-old center-back has been in impressive form for the Premier League…

Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United Interim Manager
Soccer
“We will meet again legend” – Alejandro Garnacho Bids Emotional Farewell to Manchester United Legend Ruud van Nistelrooy
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 12 2024
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Eyeing Move for Former Atletico Madrid Defender to Cope With Injury Crisis
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 12 2024
La Liga Logo
Soccer
La Liga: 5 Players Who Have Provided the Most Assists in 2024-25
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 12 2024
Liverpool Star Virgil Van Dijk Was Not Nominated For 2024 Ballon d'Or
Soccer
Report: Liverpool Wants to Sign 22-Year-Old Defender Regardless of Virgil van Dijk’s Future
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 11 2024
Arrow to top