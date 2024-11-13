Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has said that he was surprised when Liverpool signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in the summer transfer window. Schwarzer thinks that although Mamardashvili is a good goalkeeper, he may not fit into Arne Slot’s system.

Liverpool paid a handsome €30 million ($31.8 million) fee to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from La Liga side Valencia on August 28, 2024. The Merseysiders, however, did not incorporate him into the squad. They sent him back to Valencia on a year-long loan, meaning he will become a member of the first team next summer.

The move came as a surprise to many, as first-choice keeper Alisson (32) and backup stopper Caoimhin Kelleher (25) are more than capable of manning the goal for the foreseeable future.

Mark Schwarzer Says Giorgi Mamardashvili May Not Click at Liverpool

Schwarzer, who kept 153 clean sheets in 514 Premier League matches, thinks Mamardashvili is an excellent player but lacks one attribute that is crucial to thrive at Liverpool.

Speaking on the Optus Sport Football Podcast, he said (via TBR):

“The thing about that is, and we talked about it at the Euros as well, his strong point isn’t playing with the ball at his feet, Mamardashvili.

“He’s okay, but he is not the goalkeeper. That’s why I was a little bit surprised by Liverpool signing him, not in terms of, I think he is a top-class goalkeeper, I loved him at the Euros, I thought he was brilliant, I just don’t know whether he is the type of goalkeeper that Liverpool would want.”

He added:

“I don’t understand it because I don’t think he is the blueprint of goalkeeper that they would have, like Alisson or even Kelleher with the ball at his feet, because they are very, very good.”

Like Jurgen Klopp, Slot also prefers a goalkeeper who is good with the ball at his feet. This allows Liverpool to play out from the back even against high-quality opponents. A goalkeeper who is comfortable on the ball also serves as a get-out-of-jail card for defenders, as they can pass the ball back to him to relieve some pressure.

Of course, Slot was in on the decision to sign Mamardashvili. So, we can safely assume that Slot will find a way to shield the Georgian’s weaknesses and highlight his strengths when he joins the team next summer.