Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has hailed David de Gea as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world, claiming that United would have retained him in any other era but this one.

De Gea left Old Trafford as a free agent earlier this summer, 12 years after joining United from Atletico Madrid. As per reports, coach Erik ten Hag decided against extending De Gea’s contract as he wanted a ball-playing keeper. United have since signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan, a goalkeeper who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet. De Gea, on the other hand, is yet to pick his next club.

Andre Onana 🇨🇲 vs. David de Gea 🇪🇸 passing stats in 2022/23 (per 90 mins): Passes Attempted

🇨🇲 43

🇪🇸 32 Pass Completion Rate

🇨🇲 81%

🇪🇸 71% Long Pass Completion Rate

🇨🇲 55%

🇪🇸 45% Big difference. 😳 pic.twitter.com/I7BRQkQcuv — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 8, 2023

Ferdinand claims De Gea has been a victim of the modern era

Speaking about De Gea’s Manchester United departure, Ferdinand claimed that the demands of modern football cost last season’s Golden Glove winner De Gea Red his place at United. In an interview with TNT Sports, the former center-back said:

“I think they’ll miss him. He’s arguably the best shot-stopper around, won the Golden Glove last year. So, I don’t think in any other era would the keeper that won the Golden Glove be relieved of his duties at a football club.

“But the way that the game’s going now, in wanting the goalkeeper to be attached to the 10 outfield players and be a footballer now, that’s why we’re in that situation.”

Ferdinand added:

“They brought in a goalkeeper whose one of his best attributes is his footballing ability, the ability to play over various distances, comfortable on the ball, wants to be a part of the footballing side of the team, and that’s a huge part of what Erik ten Hag wants from his goalkeeper, so I understand that decision.”

De Gea enjoyed a memorable spell at Manchester United

De Gea took a while to find his footing at Manchester United, but he eventually emerged as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world. Between 2011 and 2023, he made 415 Premier League appearances, keeping 147 clean sheets. The two-time Golden Glove winner (2017-18, 2022-23) won the English top-flight title with the Mancunians at the end of the 2012-13 season. The 32-year-old’s trophy haul also included a Europe League trophy, two EFL Cups, and one FA Cup.