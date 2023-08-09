Soccer

“I Think They’ll Miss Him” – Rio Ferdinand Claims David De Gea Would Not Have Left Manchester United In “Any other Era”

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Former Manchester United Keeper David de Gea
Former Manchester United Keeper David de Gea

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has hailed David de Gea as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world, claiming that United would have retained him in any other era but this one.

De Gea left Old Trafford as a free agent earlier this summer, 12 years after joining United from Atletico Madrid. As per reports, coach Erik ten Hag decided against extending De Gea’s contract as he wanted a ball-playing keeper. United have since signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan, a goalkeeper who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet. De Gea, on the other hand, is yet to pick his next club.

Ferdinand claims De Gea has been a victim of the modern era

Speaking about De Gea’s Manchester United departure, Ferdinand claimed that the demands of modern football cost last season’s Golden Glove winner De Gea Red his place at United. In an interview with TNT Sports, the former center-back said:

“I think they’ll miss him. He’s arguably the best shot-stopper around, won the Golden Glove last year. So, I don’t think in any other era would the keeper that won the Golden Glove be relieved of his duties at a football club.

“But the way that the game’s going now, in wanting the goalkeeper to be attached to the 10 outfield players and be a footballer now, that’s why we’re in that situation.”

Ferdinand added:

“They brought in a goalkeeper whose one of his best attributes is his footballing ability, the ability to play over various distances, comfortable on the ball, wants to be a part of the footballing side of the team, and that’s a huge part of what Erik ten Hag wants from his goalkeeper, so I understand that decision.”

De Gea enjoyed a memorable spell at Manchester United

De Gea took a while to find his footing at Manchester United, but he eventually emerged as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world. Between 2011 and 2023, he made 415 Premier League appearances, keeping 147 clean sheets. The two-time Golden Glove winner (2017-18, 2022-23) won the English top-flight title with the Mancunians at the end of the 2012-13 season. The 32-year-old’s trophy haul also included a Europe League trophy, two EFL Cups, and one FA Cup.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Former Manchester United Keeper David de Gea
Soccer

LATEST “I Think They’ll Miss Him” – Rio Ferdinand Claims David De Gea Would Not Have Left Manchester United In “Any other Era”

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h
megan rapinoe alex morgan
Soccer
Next US Women’s National Team Coach Betting Odds: Will Sarina Wiegman, Megan Rapinoe or Alex Morgan Take Over From Vlatko Andonovski?
Author image David Evans  •  4h

The dust is yet to settle after the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s (USWNT) early World Cup exit. As the soccer world keenly awaits the decision regarding coach Vlatko Andonovski’s…

Real Madrid Stars Rodrygo And Vinicius Junior
Soccer
10 Most Valuable Soccer Players In The World: 3 Real Madrid Stars Make The Cut
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  18h

Since Brazilian superstar Neymar’s $243.94 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017, the transfer market has become an unpredictable battleground. Ability, contract length, and age alone cannot determine a…

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi
Soccer
5 Best MLS Forwards Right Now: Hany Mukhtar Joins Lionel Messi Atop The List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  18h
Manchester United Owners The Glazers
Soccer
“Timescale is Less urgent” – Journalist Claims Main Bidders Are Not In A Rush To Complete Manchester United Takeover
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  18h
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
Manchester City Transfer News: EPL Holders Offer 33-Year-Old Star Improved Contract Amid Bayern Munich Interest
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  18h
Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos
Soccer
What’s Next For Sergio Ramos? Analyzing The Real Madrid Icon’s Potential Destinations After PSG Stint
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h
Arrow to top