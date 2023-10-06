Soccer

“I think he’s a downgrade” – Chris Sutton Claims Manchester United Could Sell Struggling Newcomer Next Summer

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has criticized Andre Onana for his performances this season, backing Manchester United to sign a better goalkeeper next summer.

Manchester United let last season’s Golden Glove winner David De Gea leave the club in July, replacing him with €52.5 million ($55.39 million) man Onana. The former Inter Milan goalkeeper, however, has endured a dreadful start to his debut season at Old Trafford, conceding 18 goals in just 10 games this season.

Chris Sutton Backs Manchester United To Upgrade Their Goalkeeper

Many have been questioning the Red Devils’ decision to replace De Gea with Onana, and Sutton is not an exception. The former Chelsea man has called Onana a downgrade on De Gea and said United could look to replace him next summer itself. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sutton said:

I think he’s a downgrade on De Gea. I really do. I’ve seen enough of him. Is he better than De Gea with his feet? Probably, only just. 

But I’m more interested in him keeping the ball out the back of the net and I think he’s made a lot of blunders this season. A lot of goalkeeping errors.

Sutton added:

You go to the game against Bayern Munich, a couple of errors, and even the game this week [against Galatasaray] where I thought the third goal, he went down so early.

I’m not so sure about him. I think Manchester United will make a change. I’m not saying this season but I think at the end of the season they need to get an upgrade on Onana.

Erik Ten Hag Still Has Complete Faith In Onana

Following another costly goalkeeping error in Manchester United’s 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday (October 3), coach Erik ten Hag said he still had faith in the under-fire goalkeeper. The Dutchman said (via GOAL):

I have to talk with more players, but I also have to talk with Andre of course. I will do and I will back him because he’s a great goalkeeper.

Without a win in their last two games in all competitions, Manchester United will return to action with a Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday (October 7).

