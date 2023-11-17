Former Premier League star John Obi Mikel has heaped praise on Raheem Sterling, saying he has been Chelsea’s best player in the 2023-24 season.

Sterling Has Been Chelsea’s Go-To Man This Season

New owner Todd Boehly has ensured that the Blues are not short of top attacking talents. From the formidable Christopher Nkunku to the bubbling Mykhailo Mudryk, there are plenty of potential matchwinners on their roster. However, between inconsistent displays and injuries, the Blues have not been able to get their money’s worth.

While many of his peers have come short, Sterling has emerged as a consistent stand-up guy for the Pensioners. He has pressed harder than ever before, made himself available, passed the ball around effortlessly, and scored important goals in the Premier League.

Obi Mikel, who played for Chelsea between 2006 and 2017, has been loving Sterling’s performances this season. And speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast on YouTube, he called the 28-year-old Chelsea’s best player this season.

The former Nigeria international said:

“Raheem Sterling, he has probably been the best player right now.

“I don’t know what has come over him this season, I feel like he wants to show he is still that guy.”

The former Manchester City winger, who moved to Stamford Bridge in July 2022, has played 14 matches this season in all competitions, scoring five times and providing two assists. Despite his impressive performances for the Premier League giants, Sterling has not been included in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

Sterling Could Still Feature For England, Says Southgate

Having left out Sterling for the 2024 European Championship qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, England manager Southgate suggested that the attacker could eventually find his way back to the team. According to Southgate, he could not include Sterling and the likes of Reece James and Anthony Gordon because of how well the current team is playing.

Southgate said of Sterling (via The Guardian):

“We don’t need to know about his quality, his personality.

“He is a crucial part of why we’ve had the journey we’ve had over the last few years. I can only repeat what I have said in the meetings, we’re playing exceptionally well and who can I leave out?”

Sterling has played 82 games for the Three Lions so far in his career, scoring 20 times and providing 27 assists.