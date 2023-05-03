Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder is just days away now with the two super-middleweight stars meeting in the centre of the ring in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday night. Both boxers are expected to earn a nice paycheque, but just how much is the winner expected to make from the bout?

Best Canelo vs Ryder Free Bets

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Fight Purses

We are just days away from this highly anticipated super-fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and John Ryder for all four belts at super-middleweight. This huge undisputed 168-pound clash is taking place at the sold-out Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Incredibly, this is the first time the great ‘Canelo’ will have fought in his home country of Mexico since way back in 2011, 12 years ago. This fight is being billed somewhat of a homecoming for the boxing king, with over 50,000 fans expected to be cheering their hero on to victory at the Estadio Akron on Saturday night.

Both men are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight. For Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, he is expected to earn in excess of $38 million for this fight. His official fight purse is estimated to be around $15m for this contest, with over $20 million in add-ons through endorsements, PPV revenue and the gate (source: sportspayouts.com).

In the opposite corner, Britain’s John Ryder is set to earn a career high payday too. According to Sporting Payouts, Ryder is set to earn in the region of $3.8 million for this fight against ‘Canelo’.

Both men are set to earn a fortune this weekend, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make exactly?

How Much Will The Canelo vs Ryder Winner Make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive a different fight purse depending on which man has their hand raised (see above).

Given the fact that ‘Canelo’ is the A-side here and is one of the biggest cash cows in the sport of boxing, he will earn roughly ten times the amount of his English counterpart, regardless of whether he wins the fight or not.

The winner of the bout will likely receive an additional purse on top of what they are already expected to take home. Do not be surprised if in the aftermath of the fight it is reported that Alvarez has earned somewhere in the region of $50 million in total, provided he wins of course.

For John Ryder, not only is there a huge incentive to win this fight in terms of becoming the undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world. If he were to win, his purse will also be significantly enhanced. His guarantee of $3.8 million could well rise to over the $5m mark if he were to leave Mexico victorious on Saturday night.

There is so much riding on this fight, both in terms of belts and money. ‘Canelo’ is used to earning huge purses every time he steps foot in the ring. For Ryder however, this is set to be his career-high payday by quite some distance.

Fighting ‘Canelo’ is something that not a lot of boxers will ever get the chance to do. So, if you are lucky enough to get the fight with Alvarez, it’s fair to say you are well compensated for it.

One thing we know for certain is that the winner will be in a fruitful position going forward. If that be ‘Canelo’, expect fights with the likes of David Benavidez, a rematch with Dmitrii Bivol or even a jump right up to cruiserweight to face Badou Jack next. If it be John Ryder who wins, the world his his oyster.

Should ‘The Gorilla’ win as the huge underdog, he will likely have to give ‘Canelo’ an instant rematch. However, some huge super-middleweight fights with the likes of Edgar Berlanga, David Morrell or even Demetrius Andrade could be next. If the Brit can pull off the monumental upset, he will be set for life and continue to earn millions until the end of his boxing career.

As of today for the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this undisputed super-middleweight world title clash.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

Other Content You May Like