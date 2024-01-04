The regular season climax is here, and with still plenty up for grabs across both divisions, join us as we offer up our NFL Week 18 picks and predictions.

NFL Week 18 Picks and Predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens – Saturday 6th January, 4:15pm ET

The first of two games for Week 18’s schedule on Saturday sees the Steelers pitted against the Ravens in what amounts to a must-win game for the former.

Baltimore have already secured a first-round bye as AFC North champions and number one seeds, so Pittsburgh managing to muster a win on the road – where the Ravens have lost just twice all season – appears somewhat of a tall order.

They simply have to win in order to stand any chance of progressing, and hope other games across Week 18 swing in their favor to complete their playoff picture. They are riding high after consecutive wins, but make no mistake the Steelers remain a below average team and both of those victories came against two of the NFL’s worst defences.

They have all the incentive and motivation to go on to win on Saturday, but all the value clearly lies with the Ravens as moneyline underdogs – that is enough for us to side with them.

Pick: Baltimore Ravens @ +175

Odds: – Moneyline: Ravens +175 | Steelers -205

– Spread: Steelers -4 @ -107 | Ravens +4 @ -113

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts – Saturday 6th January, 8:15pm ET

Houston have a slightly easier route to the AFC South title than Saturday’s opponents, although both can stand themselves in good stead with a victory.

The Texans are pegged back somewhat by a slew of offensive injuries, but there is no denying this has the potential to be a fascinating back-and-forth, end-to-end affair.

The points spread, set at 47.5 across NFL sportsbooks, seems a tad low given both teams have looked offensively healthy in recent weeks. Both rank in the top five for pace this season, so our picks goes for the over.

Pick: Over 47.5 @ -108

Odds: – Moneyline: Colts +105 | Texans -125

– Spread: Texans -1.5 @ -110 | Colts +1.5 @ -110

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals – Sunday 7th January, 1pm ET

Sunday’s Battle of Ohio is somewhat of a damp squib.

Prior to the start of the season, not many would have pictured the Bengals slipping out of playoff contention by Week 18, while simultaneously watching the Browns secure their place in the postseason.

There is little riding on this game other than bragging rights in Ohio, and as such is likely to be a game avoided by many bettors. Nevertheless, the Browns will still be able to run the ball effectively against a spineless Bengals run defence, but we expect them to be conservative given many of their own defence are just returning to full fitness in time for the postseason run.

Pick: Under 37.5 @ -115

Odds: – Moneyline: Browns +260 | Bengals -310

– Spread: Bengals -7 @ -107 | Browns +7 @ -117

New York Jets @ New England Patriots – Sunday 7th January, 1pm ET

Again, probably one to avoid for your NFL Week 18 picks as two teams dead in the water meet for one last scrap of joy before their seasons draw to a close.

The Jets have lost each of the last 15 meeting with the Patriots, although New England are staring down the barrel at their first rock-bottom finish since the turn of the millennium.

The points spread is set alarmingly low and is likely best steered clear of given the high turnover risk of both signal callers, but we’ll take the Jets as the value pick to edge it on the road.

Pick: Jets to Win @ +109

Odds: – Moneyline: Jets +109 | Patriots -129

– Spread: Patriots -1.5 @ -110 | Jets +1.5 @ -110

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions – Sunday 7th January, 1pm ET

The Lions manage to clinch the division in Week 16 against Detroit, and now just two weeks later they will put the cherry on top of a memorable regular season with another showdown with the Lions.

The Vikings have been underdogs in a total of eight games this season, and have a less than 40% win rate in the process. On the road, we can’t see those prospects getting any brighter.

Pick: Detroit Lions -3 @ -125

Odds: – Moneyline: Vikings +155 | Lions -175

– Spread: Lions -3 @ -125 | Jets +3 @ +105

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans – Sunday 7th January, 1pm ET

All the pressure will fall on Trevor Lawrence, who returns to the fold after missing Week 17’s commendable 26-0 victory over the Panthers.

Jacksonville have been forced to rely on Lawrence pretty heavily, ranking last in rushing success for the last four weeks. This is a classic matchup between a home team with nothing left to play for, and a team needing a win as the bare minimum to secure a playoff berth.

Herbo hat trick 🎩 📺: #PITvsBAL 1/6 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/t6Py952ObS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 3, 2024



Expect Tennessee to pull out all the stops to spoil the Jaguars’ parade in their final home game.

Pick: Titans +5 @ -112

Odds: – Moneyline: Titans +190 | Jaguars -220

– Spread: Jaguars -5 @ -108 | Titans +5 @ -112

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints – Sunday 7th January, 1pm ET

If the Buccaneers lose against the Panthers, this could well be the decider for the NFC South title.

Atlanta travel to New Orleans with the potential to become only the seventh team in history to win a championship with a losing record. If the Falcons do go on to win, it will also mean no team in the NFC South will finish with a winning record.

That should tell you all you need to know about the state of the conference, but we expect the Saints to end the Falcons lofty ambitions – the travelling side are 2-12 straight up across their last 14 road games.

Pick: Saints -3 @ -117

Odds: – Moneyline: Falcons +153 | Saints -173

– Spread: Saints -3 @ -117 | Falcons +3 @ -103

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers – Sunday 7th January, 1pm ET

All Tampa need to do is win in Carolina and they can clinch the NFC South.

Against a Panthers team who are 2-14, this seems like a dead-cert. Punters out there will fancy Carolina to be the biggest spoilers of Week 18, however.

Action Network’s ‘luck rankings’ have Tampa as the most fortunate in the NFL, so there may be a narrative to follow if you are after value for your NFL Week 18 picks.

Pick: Panthers +4.5 @ -112

Odds: – Moneyline: Panthers +195 | Buccaneers -225

– Spread: Buccaneers -4.5 @ -108 | Panthers +4.5 @ -112

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers – Sunday 7th January, 1pm ET

The Bears have failed to win at Lambeau Field in almost a decade, and were put to the sword in the season opener by the Packers, who walked away with a 38-20 victory.

Of course, that feels like an age ago now given Chicago’s respectable season, but Green Bay’s return to the postseason looks likely. It may be one to tread with caution over however, so we have taken the over on the points spread.

Pick: Over 44 @ -110

Odds: – Moneyline: Bears +195 | Packers -225

– Spread: Packers -3 @ -105 | Bears +3 @ -115

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders – Sunday 7th January, 4:25pm ET

Taking their Week 15, 63-point flurry against the Chargers out of the equation, the Raiders have failed to put up more than 20 points across five games.

The Broncos are out of the playoff equation, and had just a 42% success rate in their low-scoring 16-9 win in Week 17 where offensive injuries were apparent.

We will take the under here.

Pick: Under 38 @ -110

Odds: – Moneyline: Broncos +135 | Raiders -155

– Spread: Raiders -2.5 @ -125 | Broncos +2.5 @ -105

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants – Sunday 7th January, 4:25pm ET

The total looks to have been set cautiously low, with potential for snowy conditions and gusts of 10-15 mph for this game.

The Christmas Day meeting in Philly finished 33-25, which is reflective of the fact both of these sides sit in the bottom five defences.

Nevertheless, it was evident that the Giants simply don’t have the tactical acumen to stop the Eagles on the ground, and with the added unpredictably of the weather, we can see this going over the total once again.

Pick: Over 42 @ -110

Odds: – Moneyline: Giants +200 | Eagles -240

– Spread: Eagles -5 @ -110 | Giants +5 @ -110

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals – Sunday 7th January, 4:25pm ET

Likely another to steer clear of when putting together your NFL Week 18 picks.

The market looks to have overreacted somewhat after Arizona put up 35 points in Philadelphia last week, but that shouldn’t mask the fact they could move as low as seventh on the draft board.

4-12 is the kind of record that, on the face of it, looks beatable for a must-win Seahawks team eyeing a chance at the postseason. However, the spread suggests this is likely to be decided by a matter of points, and we are inclined to agree. Therefore, we’ll side with the value, what little there is of it.

Pick: Seahawks -3 @ +100

Odds: – Moneyline: Cardinals +130 | Seahawks -150

– Spread: Seahawks -3 @ +100 | Cardinals +3 @ -120

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers – Sunday 7th January, 4:25pm ET

It would come as a huge surprise to see any of Kansas’ big hitters starting, which means Mahomes, Pacheco and Kelce could all be rested with the postseason in mind.

This leaves very little to go off, and with the Chargers already out of contention for the playoffs, they looked deflated as they struggled to move to ball against a Broncos team who were well off their own game.

Pick: Under 35 @ -107

Odds: – Moneyline: Chiefs +160 | Chargers -180

– Spread: Chargers -3.5 @ -108 | Chiefs +3.5 @ -112