Horse racing tips today: Wednesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

A lot going on today on the horse racing front, with afternoon jumps fixtures at Doncaster and Ludlow in the UK, while we’ve also a decent National Hunt fixture in Ireland at Punchestown. While if that’s not enough we’ve also two all weather meetings to look forward to with Newcastle racing in the afternoon and Kempton going under the lights.

Here are our Wednesday horse racing bets.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST, bet for you, one from Kempton and one from Doncaster, to add to your bet slip as well as our quickfire horse racing tips on ALL the day’s other races.

NAP – THUNDERSQUALL @ 9/4 with bet365 – 8.00 Kempton

This Charlie Appleby runner – Thundersquall – is likely to be all the rage here today after a fair opening run at the track earlier this month (4th). The yard boasts an impressive 41% strike-rate at the course with their 3 year-olds, while that experience would have taught him plenty. The icing on the cake is the useful Adam Farragher has been booked to take off a handy 5lbs.

NEXT BEST – BELAMI DES PICTONS @ 9/4 with bet365 – 3.25 Doncaster

The Venetia Williams yard have been in fine fettle for most of the season and there doesn’t seem to be much of a let-up in their form. They run the 11 year-old Belami Des Pictons here in this Veterans’ Chase that also houses some familiar other faces.

A recent second at Exeter, beaten just 2 ¾ lengths, was a solid effort that shows his age isn’t quite catching up with him just yet, while the Williams yard have targeted this race with success twice in the last seven runnings.

Punchestown Horse Racing Tips

1.00 BURING VICTORY @11/10with bet365

1.35 NONBINDING @5/2 with bet365

2.05 THE WALTZER @6/4 with bet365

2.40 YOUNG DEV @4/1 with bet365

3.15 EYRE SQUARE @9/2 with bet365

3.50 ROBINDEVIDASTAR @3/1 with bet365

4.25 SPRINGFIELD LODGE @7/2 with bet365

5.00 IMAGINE @4/6 with bet365

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips (AW)

1.30 VIS A VIS @7/2 with bet365

2.00 FIGURES @10/11 with bet365

2.35 CANONIZED @7/4 with bet365

3.10 LOOK OUT LOUIS @11/4 with bet365

3.45 DUTCH DECOY @9/2 with bet365

4.20 ANTHEM NATIONAL @11/10 with bet365

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips



1.42 RIDGEWAY @7/4 with bet365

2.15 SUPER SURVIVOR @5/2 with bet365

2.50 LORD ACCORD @5/6 with bet365

3.25 BELAMI DES PICTONS @9/4 with bet365

4.00 BOSS MAN FRED @9/2 with bet365

4.35 DOLPHIN SQUARE @11/10 with bet365

5.10 HEEZER GEEZER @2/1 with bet365

Ludlow Horse Racing Tips



1.50 LORD OF CHESHIRE @2/1 with bet365

2.25 DEJA VUE @5/4 with bet365

3.00 COOLNAUGH HAZE @9/2 with bet365

3.35 DIDERO VALLIS @10/1 with bet365

4.10 LOUNGE LIZARD @5/1 with bet365

4.45 HERONORD @7/2 with bet365

5.20 REILLY @7/4 with bet365

Kempton Park Horse Racing Tips (AW)

5.30 MAY NIGHT @5/1with bet365

6.00 THAPA VC @7/4 with bet365

6.30 BLUE FLAME @7/4 with bet365

7.00 DURDLE DOOR @5/2 with bet365

7.30 YUKON STAR @5/1 with bet365

8.00 THUNDERSQUALL @9/4 with bet365

8.30 ENFRANCHISE @5/4 with bet365

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

